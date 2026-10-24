Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A To Face Pakistan A On November 22 As Full Schedule Announced

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 schedule announced, with India A set to face Pakistan A on November 22. Check tournament dates, groups, format and fixtures here

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Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
India A's Gurjapneet Singh celebrates a wicket during the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match against Bangladesh A on November 21, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India A will face Pakistan A on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

  • The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29

  • Pakistan A enter the competition as defending champions

Cricket fans are set for another India-Pakistan showdown as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A and Pakistan A have been drawn in the same group, setting up a highly anticipated contest between the arch-rivals in November.

The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, bringing together eight teams competing for the title. The competition will feature emerging talents from across Asia, alongside associate nations looking to make their mark on the continental stage.

India A vs Pakistan A: Date And Schedule

India A will face Pakistan A on November 22 in their second group-stage assignment of the tournament. The much-awaited clash will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage fixture will be against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 24.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, will open their campaign against the UAE on November 20. Following their clash against India A, the team will conclude its group-stage journey against Nepal on November 24.

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Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Groups And Format

Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Group A comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

Group B features India A, Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE. The teams will compete in a single round-robin format, with each side facing the other three teams in its group.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The knockout matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29.

Matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground.

Pakistan A Look To Defend Their Title

Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, will enter the competition as defending champions. They won the previous edition after defeating Bangladesh A in a Super Over thriller in the final.

India A will look to challenge the defending champions, with the November 22 encounter potentially playing a significant role in deciding the group standings. If both sides progress and win their respective semi-finals, another India-Pakistan meeting could take place in the final.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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