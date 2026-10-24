Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A To Face Pakistan A On November 22 As Full Schedule Announced

India A will face Pakistan A on November 22 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29
Pakistan A enter the competition as defending champions
Cricket fans are set for another India-Pakistan showdown as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A and Pakistan A have been drawn in the same group, setting up a highly anticipated contest between the arch-rivals in November.
The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, bringing together eight teams competing for the title. The competition will feature emerging talents from across Asia, alongside associate nations looking to make their mark on the continental stage.
India A vs Pakistan A: Date And Schedule
India A will face Pakistan A on November 22 in their second group-stage assignment of the tournament. The much-awaited clash will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before taking on Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage fixture will be against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 24.
Pakistan A, meanwhile, will open their campaign against the UAE on November 20. Following their clash against India A, the team will conclude its group-stage journey against Nepal on November 24.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Groups And Format
Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Group A comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.
Group B features India A, Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE. The teams will compete in a single round-robin format, with each side facing the other three teams in its group.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The knockout matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the final will take place on November 29.
Matches will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium and the University of Doha for Science and Technology ground.
Pakistan A Look To Defend Their Title
Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, will enter the competition as defending champions. They won the previous edition after defeating Bangladesh A in a Super Over thriller in the final.
India A will look to challenge the defending champions, with the November 22 encounter potentially playing a significant role in deciding the group standings. If both sides progress and win their respective semi-finals, another India-Pakistan meeting could take place in the final.