Table-topping Mohun Bagan Super Giant face seventh-placed East Bengal FC in the ISL 2026–27 Kolkata Derby on November 29 at Salt Lake Stadium
Mohun Bagan arrive on a five-match winning streak, while East Bengal chase a first-ever ISL derby victory
Stopping Jamie Maclaren and Mohun Bagan's wide threats is the main hurdle for Antonio López Habas's side
East Bengal FC host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), with kickoff set for 7:30 PM IST in the 2026–27 Indian Super League.
Two rivals at opposite ends of early-season momentum meet under the lights in Bidhannagar: league leaders Mohun Bagan ride a five-match winning streak, while defending champions East Bengal sit seventh on seven points and chase a first ISL win over their archrivals.
East Bengal entered the campaign as reigning champions and lifted the 135th Durand Cup in August, but league consistency has proved elusive since a 5-3 defeat to Chennaiyin FC. Under head coach Antonio López Habas, the Red and Gold Brigade must pair attacking punch with defensive control over 90 minutes.
Forward Aké Loba gives East Bengal a direct outlet in transition, while midfielders Mohammed Rashid and Jeakson Singh carry heavy responsibility for breaking up Mohun Bagan's buildup and releasing wide runners.
Mohun Bagan arrive in Kolkata sitting first in the standings with 15 points. Coached by Panagiotis Dilmperis, the Mariners have combined sharp movement in the final third with experienced defensive organization. Striker Jamie Maclaren remains a constant threat inside the box alongside wide options like Lallianzuala Chhangte and Samir Zeljković.
At the back, defender Alberto Rodríguez has dealt with a minor neck issue in training, leaving selection decisions around center-back pairings and fullback workloads in focus.
History tilts heavily toward Mohun Bagan in the ISL era, with East Bengal still searching for a maiden league derby victory. Derby nights rarely follow form guides, though, and East Bengal can draw confidence from their home resilience and recent continental boost.
If East Bengal's midfield wins second balls and limits space for Maclaren and the wide attackers, the hosts can turn a tense evening into a statement result; otherwise, Mohun Bagan's cohesion and finishing edge make them favorites to extend their run at the summit.
All You Need To Know About East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27
When And Where Will The East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27 Match Take Place?
The Indian Super League 2026-27 encounter between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.
What Time Will The East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27 Match Begin?
The Indian Super League 2026-27 encounter between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take place on Sunday, November 29, at 07:30 P.M. IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27?
The Indian Super League 2026-27 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2026-27 Online In India?
The Indian Super League 2026-27 tie between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV mobile app and website, as well as for free on the Indian Super League's official YouTube channel.