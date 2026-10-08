Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Score, IFA Shield 2026 Final: In Form Red And Gold Brigade Aim For Another Cup Title

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the IFA Shield 2026 final on Thursday at Salt Lake Stadium, with kick-off at 6:15 PM IST. Streamed live in India, this fifth Kolkata Derby of the year marks their second cup final clash of 2026. The rivalry sits on a knife-edge. Past meetings this year include a 1-1 ISL draw, a 1-0 Durand Cup win for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal's 4-1 Durand Cup final revenge, and a 1-1 Calcutta Football League draw. Last year, Mohun Bagan edged East Bengal 5-4 on penalties in the Shield final.Mohun Bagan scraped past Punjab FC 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless semi-final. Conversely, East Bengal surged into the title clash by thrashing NorthEast United 7-2, fueled by a hat-trick from David Lalhlansanga.History beckons under the lights. Record-holders East Bengal chase a landmark 30th title, while Mohun Bagan eye their 22nd crown and a consecutive sweep of the trophy. Get Kolkata Derby Live Updates with us.

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