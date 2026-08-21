Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 On ₹113 Crore

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The film has ended its opening week on a strong note, emerging as the actor’s biggest grosser and Vishesh Films’ highest-grossing release to date.

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Summary of this article

  • Awarapan 2 ends week one with ₹113.50 crore net in India.

  • Emraan Hashmi’s sequel becomes his highest-grossing film at the box office.

  • Vishesh Films scores its first ₹100 crore domestic hit.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7 has given Emraan Hashmi another reason to celebrate. The sequel has completed its first week in theatres with a strong domestic run, crossing the ₹100 crore mark and finishing at ₹113.50 crore net in India. The film has now achieved a milestone that none of Hashmi’s previous solo releases managed.

The film had already made an impressive start, collecting more than ₹8 crore through advance bookings before opening strongly over its first weekend. It earned over ₹81 crore during the opening three days before settling into the weekday schedule.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 7

After a slight dip on Wednesday, when the film earned ₹6.75 crore, Awarapan 2 showed signs of stability on Thursday. The film collected ₹6 crore on its seventh day, registering only a 10% drop from the previous day.

With this, the Nitin Kakkar directorial has ended week one at ₹113.50 crore net in India. It is also the first Emraan Hashmi-led film to enter the ₹100 crore club.

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The sequel has comfortably surpassed Hashmi’s previous best performers. Raaz 3 had earned around ₹70 crore net, while Baadshaho, in which he shared the lead with Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jammwal, collected around ₹82 crore.

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Awarapan 2 has also set a new benchmark for Vishesh Films. The production house’s earlier major successes included Raaz 3 and Murder 2, neither of which crossed ₹100 crore domestically.

The film is currently among the top six highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 and could climb further depending on its second-week performance.

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