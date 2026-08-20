Awarapan 2 Box office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses ₹150 Crore Worldwide

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The sequel has now crossed ₹107 crore in India net and ₹150 crore worldwide, continuing its strong theatrical run.

image Prefer on Google
Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Awarapan 2 earns ₹6.75 crore on day six despite midweek decline.

  • Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses ₹107 crore India net after six days.

  • Awarapan 2 worldwide collection reaches ₹153.59 crore after Wednesday.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6 saw the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer record a noticeable drop on Wednesday. The film earned ₹6.75 crore on its sixth day, taking its India net collection to ₹107.50 crore. Despite the midweek dip, the sequel has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore on Friday before recording a strong 55% jump on Saturday. The film earned ₹33.75 crore on Saturday, helped by the Independence Day holiday and an increase in shows.

Sunday brought in another ₹26 crore, taking the first weekend total to ₹81.75 crore. The film then faced its first significant weekday decline, earning ₹9.25 crore on Monday. Collections remained steady on Tuesday as Awarapan 2 added ₹9.75 crore. However, Wednesday saw earnings fall by around 16% to ₹6.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5 - X
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi's Film Storms Past ₹100 Crore Mark

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Awarapan 2 worldwide collection crosses ₹150 crore

With the latest figures, Awarapan 2 has earned ₹107.50 crore in India net. Its India gross collection stands at ₹128.29 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached ₹153.59 crore.

Related Content
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5 - X
Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 - Instagram
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3 - IMDb
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office - IMDb

The film opened with ₹22 crore on Day 1 before recording a strong ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. It earned ₹26 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹9.25 crore on Monday and ₹9.75 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Day 6, the film added another ₹6.75 crore, taking its India net total to ₹107.50 crore.

Awarapan 2 cast and release

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film hit theatres on August 14 and is benefiting from the popularity of the original Awarapan, which developed a cult following over the years.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3 - IMDb
Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s Sequel Dominates Clash

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The sequel now faces the crucial second weekend, which could determine whether it can sustain its strong run in the coming days.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories