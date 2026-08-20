Awarapan 2 Box office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses ₹150 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 earns ₹6.75 crore on day six despite midweek decline.
Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses ₹107 crore India net after six days.
Awarapan 2 worldwide collection reaches ₹153.59 crore after Wednesday.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6 saw the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer record a noticeable drop on Wednesday. The film earned ₹6.75 crore on its sixth day, taking its India net collection to ₹107.50 crore. Despite the midweek dip, the sequel has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide.
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 6
According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 opened with ₹22 crore on Friday before recording a strong 55% jump on Saturday. The film earned ₹33.75 crore on Saturday, helped by the Independence Day holiday and an increase in shows.
Sunday brought in another ₹26 crore, taking the first weekend total to ₹81.75 crore. The film then faced its first significant weekday decline, earning ₹9.25 crore on Monday. Collections remained steady on Tuesday as Awarapan 2 added ₹9.75 crore. However, Wednesday saw earnings fall by around 16% to ₹6.75 crore.
Awarapan 2 worldwide collection crosses ₹150 crore
With the latest figures, Awarapan 2 has earned ₹107.50 crore in India net. Its India gross collection stands at ₹128.29 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached ₹153.59 crore.
The film opened with ₹22 crore on Day 1 before recording a strong ₹33.75 crore on Saturday. It earned ₹26 crore on Sunday, followed by ₹9.25 crore on Monday and ₹9.75 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Day 6, the film added another ₹6.75 crore, taking its India net total to ₹107.50 crore.
Awarapan 2 cast and release
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film hit theatres on August 14 and is benefiting from the popularity of the original Awarapan, which developed a cult following over the years.
The sequel now faces the crucial second weekend, which could determine whether it can sustain its strong run in the coming days.