Why Did ICC Reject Return Of Champions League T20? All You Need To Know

The event itself was meant to echo the old CLT20, which ran from 2009 to 2014 and featured teams from leagues such as the IPL, Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League. That tournament folded after low viewership, weak commercial returns and losses that were no longer sustainable. Yet many in the game had begun to see today’s crowded and mature T20 market as a better fit for a revival. The ICC is also looking for ways to earn more and assert greater control over a format driven by private leagues.