Anurag Kashyap Backed Little Thomas With Gulshan Devaiah & Rasika Dugal Locks October Release

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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The film is backed by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, Ranjan Singh's Flip Films, and Anurag Kashyap.

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Little Thomas release date
Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal's Little Thomas release date out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Little Thomas, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and child artiste Hridansh Parekh, is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in October.

  • The project marks producer Anurag Kashyap's return to children's cinema after nearly two decades.

  • Directed by Kaushal Oza, the feature is set in 1990s Goa.

Little Thomas, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal and child artiste Hridansh Parekh, will hit theatres nationwide this October. The film is backed by Anurag Kashyap and marks his return to children’s cinema nearly two decades after his 2007 animated directorial venture Return of Hanuman.

Directed by Kaushal Oza, the feature is also backed by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films and Ranjan Singh’s Flip Films.

Little Thomas has locked its release date for October 23, 2026.

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What the cast said about the film

Devaiah called Little Thomas the "cutest" film he has been a part of. "It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family from Goa and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Being a part of the amazing works built by Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Dugal has been a very memorable experience for me," he said.

Dugal is delighted that Little Thomas is heading to cinemas. "It is a film which is committed to the soul of its story without resorting to unnecessary frills. There are also such few films being made for children today, particularly films that don’t talk down to them. I feel Little Thomas fills that gap in a very lovely way — it’s a children’s film, but one that adults can enjoy just as much," she said.

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Watch the teaser here.

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Little Thomas story

The film is set in 1990s Goa and centres around Thomas, the only child of his parents, who badly wants a little brother. The premise turns on a child’s blunt understanding of adulthood.

"One day, he is told that to get a baby brother, his parents will have to kiss. Since his quarrelling parents won't kiss any longer, little Thomas takes it upon himself to make them do the yucky act!," the film's synopsis reads.

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