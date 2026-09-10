Yami Gautam Dhar's Nayyi Navelli Drops Teaser Ahead Of October Release

Nayyi Navelli has shared a teaser.
Yami Gautam Dhar leads the fantasy film.
Aanand L. Rai has produced the film along with Himanshu Sharma.
Yami Gautam Dhar's next film, Nayyi Navelli, has released a teaser. The fantasy entertainer stars Dhar as a new bride who may or may not be a witch. The teaser hints at a slew of chaotic situations, deriving comic bursts from the disasters.
Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is helmed by Balaji Mohan, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma .
Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow are releasing the Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli nationwide on October 16. The ensemble cast includes Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh.
Nayyi Navelli Details
On an earlier announcement occasion, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, stated: “As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realisation that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice. Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dussehra.“
Producer Aanand L Rai added: “Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience. Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride.”
Dhar’s most recent role was a cameo in blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and she led Haq and Article 370, the latter which fetched her a National Award.