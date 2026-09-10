Yami Gautam Dhar's Nayyi Navelli Drops Teaser Ahead Of October Release

Nayyi Navelli Details

On an earlier announcement occasion, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, stated: “As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realisation that this is THE Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice. Yami Gautam Dhar is brilliant and the talented ensemble cast has done a great job. This is our first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma; and they have created a remarkable movie. At Amazon MGM Studios, along with our partners at Colour Yellow, we are confident that Nayyi Navelli will be the first choice of entertainment for family audiences this Dussehra.“