‘This Is Embarrassing’: Piers Morgan Tears Into Pakistan After Batting Collapse In 3rd Test Against England

Piers Morgan slammed Pakistan’s batting after another collapse against England
Pakistan were bowled out for 133, with Saud Shakeel top-scoring with 43
England ended Day 1 on 156/4, taking a 23-run first-innings lead
Pakistan’s batting struggles continued in the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, drawing a sharp reaction from British broadcaster Piers Morgan after another disappointing innings from the visitors.
Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 on the opening day after England captain Joe Root opted to bowl first in helpful conditions. The visitors lost four wickets for 26 runs early in the innings and never recovered, with England’s pace attack repeatedly exposing their fragile top order.
Piers Morgan Slams Pakistan Batters
Morgan, who has previously been vocal about Pakistan cricket, took to social media to express his frustration at the team's latest batting display.
“Pathetic batting by Pakistan. So sad to watch given how many great players and teams they’ve produced over the years. This is embarrassing.”
The post came after Pakistan once again failed to put up a competitive total in the series. Saud Shakeel was the only Pakistan batter to offer sustained resistance, making 43, while Mohammad Abbas added 21. No other batter crossed 12 as Pakistan were dismissed in just 33.5 overs.
Josh Tongue was the chief destroyer with 4-42, while Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed three wickets each. Robinson also completed 100 Test wickets during the innings.
England Take Control After Pakistan Collapse
Pakistan's latest batting failure came amid significant turmoil surrounding the team. The visitors entered the third Test after losing the opening two matches of the series and made several changes to their squad. Seven players had been sent home following the Lord's defeat, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant Umar Gul were also removed from their positions.
England initially looked vulnerable after losing three wickets for 39, but Emilio Gay and Harry Brook steadied the innings with a 105-run partnership. Gay made 60 before falling late in the day, while Brook remained unbeaten on 52. England finished on 156/4, giving them a 23-run lead at stumps.
For Pakistan, the latest collapse has intensified questions over their batting depth and preparation. They are yet to cross 200 in the three-Test series and now face a steep challenge to prevent England from completing a 3-0 whitewash.