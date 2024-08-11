Director Nikkhil Advani is one of the most celebrated directors in Bollywood. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and has delivered some of the most loved films. In a recent interview, the director revealed that he isn’t keen on working with Salman Khan on another project again. He said that the actor has high expectations from the box office performance of his movies.
In a conversation with Lallantop, Nikkhil Advani opened up about working with Salman Khan. The actor-director duo has worked on movies like ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ and ‘Hero.’ Advani revealed that he shares a great working relationship with Khan yet is hesitant to work on a new film with him. He attributed this hesitation to Khan’s box office expectations of his movies. He said, “Salman Khan’s films have to make more than Rs 300 crore. If his films do less than that, he feels really bad, and I don’t want that burden. I want to sleep peacefully at night and not carry the burden of making that Rs 300-400 crore (grossing) film. I want to make films that I want to. I love Salman, he is my messiah.”
Advani mentioned that he does not want to make movies where he is stressed about the box office collection. He continued, “There is that option of, ‘In case of emergency, please call’, that’s Salman for me on my phone. I know he will leave everything and come. Even if he is doing the biggest action scene, if someone calls him, he will say, ‘I will go, this one’s in trouble.’ He is the messiah of the industry. But I don’t want to have that stress of Rs 300-400 cr. If it happens, great, but I don’t want that stress.”
In an earlier interview, Advani revealed how Khan gave him work opportunities when he had a fallout with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. On the work front, Khan is currently shooting for AR Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’ which is slated to release on Eid next year. Advani, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of ‘Vedaa.’