'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips

Ahead of 'Vedaa's release, it received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate.

Vedaa gets U/A certificate, with 9 minutes cut
John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh in 'Vedaa' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming film 'Vedaa' is all set to hit the screens on August 15. Ahead of its release, the film received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. However, the Revising Committee (RC) has reportedly reduced over 9 minutes from the film and required makers to revise a 1-minute-16-second disclaimer by adding a voiceover, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from this, there were other changes that were asked to made by the board. The makers were advised to modify a dialogue with derogatory references towards women and social identity. A 2-minute 16-second hanging scene in the film has also been cut. The word 'Jodhpur' is muted from the Jodhpur High Court. The CBFC also requested to cut a 30 per cent violent visuals shown in the court scenes.

Not only these, an audio track with Sanskrit shlokas has also been deleted by the censor board. It also modified an abusive word, blurred visuals of tearing currency notes and omitted text stating ''Brahmin son...Shudra's son''. These cuts were of 9 minutes and 14 seconds. So, after the edit, 'Vedaa's runtime is now 2 hours and 30 minutes.

John Abraham starrer 'Vedaa' recently received its CBFC certification after the makers took to social media to complain about the ''unusual delay'' from the censor board. Their statement read: "Adhering to protocols, we applied for a certificate well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC will oblige us rightfully."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' also starred Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

