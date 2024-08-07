'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips

John Abraham starrer 'Vedaa' recently received its CBFC certification after the makers took to social media to complain about the ''unusual delay'' from the censor board. Their statement read: "Adhering to protocols, we applied for a certificate well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC will oblige us rightfully."