A statement from the makers read: “Angry Young Men is the story of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo behind some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in the 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don among others. Together, they created the archetype of the ‘Angry Young Man’— a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice.'' It further stated: ''Their parting of ways made headlines for many years, and Indian cinema never saw a cultural collaboration as powerful again. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy.''