'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed

Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the release date of 'Angry Young Men', based on Salim-Javed. The series will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

Salman Khan announces release date of docuseries Angry Young Men on writer duo Salim-Javed
Salman Khan announces 'Angry Young Men' release date Photo: Instagram
Actor Salman Khan, today, August 10, announced the release date of Prime Video's docuseries 'Angry Young Men', which revolves around the journey of the writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. It will be a three-part series that will explore the timeless legacy of legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and their partnership. Salim-Javed is known for revolutionising Hindi cinema in the 1970s. Together, they wrote several iconic films such as 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Sholay', 'Deewaar', 'Zanjeer', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', and 'Dostana', among others.

Salman took to his Instagram handle to share the release date of 'Angry Young Men'. The series will premiere on Prime Video on August 20.

'Angry Young Men' is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are the executive producers. The series marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao. 'Angry Young Men's trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 13.

The docuseries is narrated by Salim-Javed themselves. Some of the prominent figures from Indian cinema are said to be featuring in it.

A statement from the makers read: “Angry Young Men is the story of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo behind some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in the 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don among others. Together, they created the archetype of the ‘Angry Young Man’— a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice.'' It further stated: ''Their parting of ways made headlines for many years, and Indian cinema never saw a cultural collaboration as powerful again. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy.''

