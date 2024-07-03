Art & Entertainment

Shabana Azmi Reveals Javed Akhtar's First Wife Honey Irani's Reaction To Their Relationship: She Felt Rejected And Bitter

Shabana Azmi said that she and Javed Akhtar have a very good relationship with Honey Irani and she credits all three of them for the healthy relationship.

Shabana Azmi on Honey Irani's reaction to her relationship with Javed Akhtar
Screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar who was previously married to screenwriter Honey Irani, got divorced from her in 1985. He married Shabana Azmi in1984. Honey and Javed share two children- filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. In a chat show with Arbaaz Khan, Shabana recalled Honey's reaction to her and Javed's relationship. She said that Javed's ex-wife was 'bitter and felt rejected’ when she came to know about their affair but she didn't take Zoya and Farhan away from their father and encouraged them to be with them.

On Arbaaz Khan's talk show The Invincibles, Shabana said, ''Honey felt rejected and bitter in the beginning, but he (Javed) kept at it, and what came out of it is something I am really proud of''.

The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii' actress further said she and Javed have a very good relationship with Honey. ''I know that Honey has the confidence that if she needs Javed or his advice, even in the middle of the night, she can ring him up and he will come. All three of us need to be credited for this (healthy relationship). We understood that this relationship should not have bitterness," she added.

The veteran actress also spoke about her relationship with Farhan and Zoya. She feels very happy that she has a beautiful relationship with both and she credits Honey for it. ''They were young kids at that time and it would have been the easiest thing in the world for her to take the children away. She never did that and encouraged them to come with us. That generosity came from her,'' said Shabana.

She realised that this would take time and she also needed to give them time. The 73-year-old actress also said that when they grew up, they started becoming friends with her and added, ''Today, they are more comfortable with me than with their father. When they are exasperated with him, they come and talk to me''.

