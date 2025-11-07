CBI Registers FIR Against Former Punjab DGP, Wife In Son’s Death Case

The CBI has lodged an FIR against frmer Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former PWD Minister Razia Sultana, and several others in connection with the alleged murder of their 35-year-old son, Aquil Akhtar.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former PWD Minister Razia Sultana, and several others in connection with the alleged murder of their 35-year-old son, Aquil Akhtar. Akhtar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Panchkula, Haryana, on October 16, officials confirmed.
According to the FIR registered on Friday, there had been “simmering discontent” between Akhtar and his family prior to his death.
In a late-night statement, a CBI spokesperson said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the Aqil Akhter murder case on November 6. The FIR was registered on the allegations that Aqil Akhter, son of Mohammad Mustafa, former Punjab DGP, and Razia Sultana, former PWD minister, Punjab, presently residing at Sector 4 near the Mansa Devi Mandir, Panchkula, died under suspicious circumstances on October 16.”
The agency has named Mustafa, Sultana, Akhter’s wife, and his sister in the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to murder and criminal conspiracy.
The CBI further stated that Akhter had uploaded a video on social media on August 27, in which he alleged discovering “illicit relations” between his wife and his father. In the same video, he claimed that his entire family, including his mother and sister, were plotting to either kill him or frame him in a false case.
With PTI Inputs