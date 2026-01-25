Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

Sulaman Qadir, son of late Pakistan leg-spin great Abdul Qadir, has been arrested by police after a housemaid accused him of sexually assaulting her at his farmhouse

Pakistan Abdul Qadir son Sulaman accused of sexual assault by housemaid
Representational image showing handcuffs. Photo: | Representational Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A housemaid has alleged in an FIR that Sulaman Qadir forcibly took her to his farmhouse and raped her

  • Police have detained the 41-year-old for questioning and sent complainant for medical examination

  • Sulaman played domestic cricket between 2005-2013, while father Abdul Qadir was a legendary leg-spinner

A housemaid has accused Sulaman Qadir, son of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, of sexually assaulting her at his farmhouse.

The police have detained Sulaman, one of the four sons of Qadir, after the maid filed an FIR with the police.

The maid has alleged in her FIR that she worked at the house of Sulaman and he forcibly took her to his farmhouse and raped her.

A police official said she had been sent for a medical check-up after which it would be confirmed if she was sexually assaulted.

He said as per the law the accused had been taken into custody for questioning.

The 41-year old Sulaman has played 26 first class and 40 List A matches between 2005 and 2013.

His father was a former star cricketer, who played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs for Pakistan and is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in the 1980s.

He died in September 2019.

