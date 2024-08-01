Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar

Nikkhil Advani made his directorial debut with Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions backed ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’ The movie went on to become a cult classic. However, soon afterward, Advani and Karan Johar had a spat and they cut ties with each other. After he left Johar and Dharma, the director did not have any projects under him. In a latest interview, Advani revealed that it was Salman Khan who offered him a fresh start.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Nikkhil Advani recalled how people did not believe that he had directed ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’ He mentioned that he wanted to prove people wrong and that’s why he directed ‘Salaam-e-Ishq.’ The director said, “‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ was an outcome of arrogance that, ‘Okay, people feel that I have not directed ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, I’ll direct six love stories. One will be a Mani Ratnam-type love story, one will be a Gulzar type, one will be Karan Johar type, and one will be a Kundan Shah type.’ So, I said I will direct six love stories. Sunil Manchanda (producer) gave me the option. He said, ‘Let’s make something like Love Actually.’”
Advani mentioned that Khan reached out to him when he walked out of Dharma Productions. He added, “Salman Khan prides himself on being the messiah of the industry, so the minute I walked out of the doors of Dharma Productions, I got a call from Salman saying, ‘Come and meet me. Now you will work for me, you will make a film for me’. And I appreciate that.”
In the same conversation, he revealed that he directed Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Hero’ only because Khan had asked him to. Throughout his career, Advani has helmed films like ‘Chandni Chowk To China’, ‘Patiala House’, and ‘Batla House’ to name a few. He is currently set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Vedaa’ which will star John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles. He is also set for the release of his upcoming web series ‘Freedom At Midnight’ which will be released on SonyLIV.