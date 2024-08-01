Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Nikkhil Advani recalled how people did not believe that he had directed ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’ He mentioned that he wanted to prove people wrong and that’s why he directed ‘Salaam-e-Ishq.’ The director said, “‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ was an outcome of arrogance that, ‘Okay, people feel that I have not directed ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, I’ll direct six love stories. One will be a Mani Ratnam-type love story, one will be a Gulzar type, one will be Karan Johar type, and one will be a Kundan Shah type.’ So, I said I will direct six love stories. Sunil Manchanda (producer) gave me the option. He said, ‘Let’s make something like Love Actually.’”