Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from the sets of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’ It was originally shared by her fan page, and she re-shared it. The picture shows her standing between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Chopra is seen in a blue tank top that she wore with ripped jeans. Khan was seen in an orange shirt, while Kumar was seen in a printed blue shirt that he had paired with jeans and glasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho.” She used the hashtags Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and y2kbaby in her Story.