Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20

Released in 2004, Priyanka Chopra-Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ clocks 20 years today. The David Dhawan directorial has grown to become one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood. On the anniversary of the film, Chopra took to her social media to share an unseen BTS picture from the sets of the film.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from the sets of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’ It was originally shared by her fan page, and she re-shared it. The picture shows her standing between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Chopra is seen in a blue tank top that she wore with ripped jeans. Khan was seen in an orange shirt, while Kumar was seen in a printed blue shirt that he had paired with jeans and glasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “20 years of being Rani! Woah! Those brows tho.” She used the hashtags Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and y2kbaby in her Story.
Take a look at the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra here.
Starring Chopra, Kumar, and Khan, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ revolves around Sameer and Arun as they try their level best to pursue Rani. The movie also featured Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Satish Shah in key roles. Shot on a budget of Rs 15 crore, the movie was a commercial success. It earned Rs 56 crore at the box office and it also was nominated at multiple award shows.
On the work front, Chopra is currently working on ‘The Bluff.’ She was recently seen in India with her husband Nick Jonas at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Khan is working on ‘Sikandar’ with Rashmika Mandanna, while Kumar is all set for the release of his next film – ‘Khel Khel Mein.’