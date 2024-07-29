Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures of her visit to Paradise Country on her Instagram. The first video shows her reaction when she is told that the baby koala is named after her. She is also posing with the baby koala and its mother in the next picture. She shared pictures of meerkats, a kangaroo, a Tasmanian Devil, and a dingo as well. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “An 8-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet... thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo’s! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.”