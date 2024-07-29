Art & Entertainment

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Meets An Eight-Month-Old Koala Named After Her In Australia

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia. She shared a series of pictures of an eight-month-old koala named after her.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in Australia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia working on her next Hollywood project. Amidst the hectic work schedule, she recently visited Paradise Country on the Gold Coast, Australia. At the farm, she received a sweet surprise when she found out that the farm authorities had named an eight-month-old after her. She shared visuals from the visit on her social media.

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures of her visit to Paradise Country on her Instagram. The first video shows her reaction when she is told that the baby koala is named after her. She is also posing with the baby koala and its mother in the next picture. She shared pictures of meerkats, a kangaroo, a Tasmanian Devil, and a dingo as well. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “An 8-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet... thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo’s! Thank you for all the work you’re doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.”

Take a look at the post here.

The post has fetched over 156K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left sweet comments for the actor. Nick Jonas reacted to the post and wrote, “You’re cute.” One fan said, “Priyanka is already leaving her legacy.” A second fan commented, “Thanks for promoting wildlife welfare, much needed. When influential persons come forward and speak, our society listens to that.” A third fan wrote, “This is the cutest thing ever - never thought I’d say there could be a cuter Pri than PCJ.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘The Bluff.’ She constantly shares updates from the movie on her social media. She was recently seen in India at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai with her husband.

