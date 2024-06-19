Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Injures Herself On The Sets Of 'The Bluff', Shares Picture Of Her Throat Wound On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently working on 'The Bluff.' She took to her social media to share that she was injured on the sets.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Priyanka Chopra often takes to her social media to keep her fans updated about her latest projects. The actor is currently working on ‘The Bluff.’ She took to her social media to share that she had been wounded on the sets of the movie while filming an action sequence.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her neck. The picture showed an injury mark just below the throat. The injury was not healed, and it had formed a thick layer of blood on it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Oh the professional hazards on my jobs #latestacquisition #thebluff #stunts.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories here.

Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories
Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

However, in her next Story, the actor took an off from work because she shared a picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra, playing and colouring in her colouring books with a playmate at her house. Directed by Frank E Flowers, ‘The Bluff’ revolves around a 19th-century Carribean former woman pirate who leaves no stone unturned in protecting her family. She will be sharing the screen with Karl Urban. The movie is being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in Hollywood - Russo Brothers, AGBO Studios, and Amazon MGM Studios. Talking about the project, she had mentioned earlier, “When I start a new project, it's really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we're contributing to.”

On the work front, she had recently donned the hat of an executive producer for Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary, ‘To Kill A Tiger.’ She was also seen playing the lead role in ‘Citadel.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  2. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  4. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  5. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Players Could Miss Start Of Champions League Qualifying If Their Teams Advance
  2. India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli
  3. IRONMAN France Nice 2024: Lucy Charles-Barclay Puts On A Dominant Display - In Pics
  4. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  5. Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  3. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  4. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  5. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average