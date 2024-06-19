However, in her next Story, the actor took an off from work because she shared a picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra, playing and colouring in her colouring books with a playmate at her house. Directed by Frank E Flowers, ‘The Bluff’ revolves around a 19th-century Carribean former woman pirate who leaves no stone unturned in protecting her family. She will be sharing the screen with Karl Urban. The movie is being bankrolled by some of the biggest names in Hollywood - Russo Brothers, AGBO Studios, and Amazon MGM Studios. Talking about the project, she had mentioned earlier, “When I start a new project, it's really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we're contributing to.”