Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'

Actress Priyanka Chopra has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that everyone's sacrifices are appreciated and prayers are answered.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Priyanka Chopra has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that everyone's sacrifices are appreciated and prayers are answered.

Taking to Instagram stories, the former Miss World, who has 91.3 million followers, shared a postcard featuring a crescent moon and a message that reads: “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak... On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!” The actress also included a red heart emoji in her post. On the personal front, Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Stories
Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka last appeared in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also narrated the wildlife documentary 'Tiger', directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan. Priyanka's upcoming project is 'Heads of State', an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller, also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Rescue Op On; Signal Was Defective Since 5:50 AM, Says Railway Source
  2. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained
  4. Odisha Accident: 4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Car-Tractor Collision; Investigation Underway | Details
  5. Four Dead In Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Udaipur
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'
  2. Amid Divorce Rumours, Jennifer Lopez Shares Father's Day Message For Ben Affleck
  3. 2024 Tony Awards Winners List: Angelina Jolie's 'The Outsiders' And Daniel Radcliffe's 'Merrily We Go Along' Sweep Big Wins
  4. Swara Bhasker Slams Food Blogger's 'Proud To Be Vegetarian' Social Media Post
  5. Jaya Bhattacharya Reveals Why She Didn't Work For 7 Years, Says ‘Negative’ Seems To Be 'Written On My Forehead’
Sports News
  1. WI Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC 2024, Match 40 Preview: Rovman Powell & Co Eye To Top Group C
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Was Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Sent Back On Disciplinary Grounds?
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. T20 World Cup: Babar Azam Yet To Decide On Giving Up Pakistan Captaincy, Says ‘It's PCB's Call’
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Malcolm Marshall Forgotten At Home; Fans Urge WI To Cement T20 Supremacy With Third Title
World News
  1. International Concerns Grow Over Treatment Of Indian Workers Overseas
  2. Get Free Accommodation For Hiking In Italy If You Are Under 35!
  3. Virgin Australia Flight's Engine Shoots Flames Amid 'Bird Strike', Lands Safely At New Zealand Airport
  4. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  5. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 8 Dead, Rescue Op On; Signal Was Defective Since 5:50 AM, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Air India Passenger Finds Metal Blade In Meal; Case Against Sena UBT Leader Over Counting Day Allegation
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s