Priyanka Chopra Wishes Fans On Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your Sacrifices Are Appreciated, Prayers Answered'

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka last appeared in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also narrated the wildlife documentary 'Tiger', directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan. Priyanka's upcoming project is 'Heads of State', an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller, also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.