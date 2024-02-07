Actor John Abraham will be seen in 'Vedaa' opposite Sharvari Wagh. On Wednesday, the actor unveiled the posters of his upcoming film along with the release date. The movie is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is all set to hit the screens on July 12, 2024. 'Vedaa' marks John and Sharvari's first film together.
In the first post, John shared a poster of him facing his back taking a gun in one hand and a rifle around his shoulder. He captioned it, ''Get ready to unleash the action!''
Advertisement
In the second post, he dropped a poster with Sharvari and also revealed the film's title. He wrote, ''#Vedaa #WaitForIt'' and added, ''She needed a savior. She got a weapon.” Releasing in cinemas on July 12th! in the caption.
Advertisement
Fans are excited for John's comeback after 2023 movie 'Pathaan' where he played villain. One wrote, ''Jim is back'' while another commented, ''Can't waiting action pack''. ''Amazing John . Never ever disappoint us'', wrote one fan while one said, ''Amazing John . Never ever disappoint us''.
Advertisement
Billed as high-energy action-drama, 'Vedaa' marks a reunion of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani after their movies 'Salaam-e-Ishq' and 'Batla House'. Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.
Advertisement
It is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment. Aseem Arora has written the script.
In a statement Advani said, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired by real events, is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed, the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa''.
Apart from 'Vedaa', John will also be seen in 'The Diplomat', directed by Shivam Nair. The release date is yet to be announced.