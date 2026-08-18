Yoo Ah-in Returns To Acting With Occult Thriller Vampir After Drug Scandal

Yoo Ah-in's comeback begins with Vampir, his first major film since 2023.
Vampir reunites Jang Jae Hyun with a major occult thriller.
The Korean film targets a 2028 theatrical release with a strong ensemble cast.
Yoo Ah-in is officially set to make his acting comeback with Vampir, an occult mystery thriller directed by Exhuma filmmaker Jang Jae Hyun. The project marks his first major acting role since a drug-related legal case brought his career to a halt.
Yoo Ah-in joins Exhuma director's Vampir
According to local distributor NEW (Next Entertainment World), Vampir follows an unnamed contract killer who is hired by a pastor to investigate a mysterious pagan sect. Yoo will play the assassin, a character known for remaining calm and fearless under pressure before the case begins to change his outlook.
The cast also includes Lee Sung Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Doy, Yoon Kyung Ho and Choi Hyun Wook. The project reunites Jang with a major production following Exhuma, which became one of South Korea's biggest box-office successes in 2024.
Yoo Ah-in's drug case and legal troubles
Yoo's career was disrupted in 2023 after he was accused of repeatedly using propofol, marijuana and other controlled drugs. Investigators said he had received propofol illegally at Seoul hospitals on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022.
In February 2025, Yoo was sentenced to one year in prison with the sentence suspended for two years. He was also fined 2 million won. The Supreme Court later upheld the sentence, with his probation continuing until July 2027. The appeals court had previously reduced the punishment, saying the original sentence was too heavy considering the circumstances.
The controversy also affected his filmography. He was replaced in Hellbound Season 2 while The Match and Hi-Five were delayed before eventually being released in 2025.
When will Yoo Ah-in's Vampir release?
Production on Vampir is now moving ahead, with script reading workshops underway and filming scheduled to begin later this month. The film is targeting a 2028 theatrical release, making it a significant step in Yoo's return to cinema.
His agency had previously avoided confirming comeback plans, stating that “Nothing has been decided yet”. Vampir now becomes his first confirmed major acting project since the legal case.