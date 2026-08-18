Rosie O’Donnell Takes Over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With Trump In Her Sights: ‘I Know You’re Watching’

Rosie O'Donnell opened Jimmy Kimmel Live with pointed jokes about Donald Trump.
Her 2025 move to Ireland was revisited during the opening monologue.
O'Donnell's week-long guest-hosting stint began August 17 on ABC.
Rosie O’Donnell made a striking return to late-night television as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, using her opening monologue to revisit her long-running feud with Donald Trump. The comedian received a standing ovation before turning her attention to the president, warning viewers that her presence could make the show even more provocative.
Rosie O'Donnell Takes Aim at Trump
O'Donnell joked that anyone who thought Trump disliked Jimmy Kimmel Live should prepare for what was coming. Her warning was delivered as a playful challenge, with the comedian telling viewers to buckle up. She later addressed her decision to leave the United States for Ireland, saying it had followed her concerns over Trump’s return to the White House and Project 2025.
Her remarks about the move also became personal. O'Donnell recalled that her child had explained the relocation to classmates by saying they were being forced to move because the president hated their mother, while adding that O'Donnell hated him more.
Watch Rosie O’Donnell’s full monologue:
The comedian then looked directly into the camera and addressed Trump, saying she knew he was watching. She ended the segment by joking that the president was probably in the White House upset because she had not mentioned him enough. Notably, Trump's name was never spoken during the monologue.
Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest Host Stint
O'Donnell's appearance came after Jimmy Kimmel announced his two-month summer break and introduced her as a special treat for the president. Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll were among the other guest hosts named for the rotation.
O'Donnell and Trump have maintained a public feud for nearly two decades, with both repeatedly taking shots at each other. Her decision to move to Ireland in 2025 became another point of contention between the comedian and the president.
The guest-hosting stint began on August 17, with O'Donnell scheduled to take over for a week. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. O'Donnell had announced her excitement about the opportunity on Instagram after Kimmel's invitation.