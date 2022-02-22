Watch: US Comedian Rosie O'Donnell Apologises To Priyanka Chopra, Says 'I Felt So Embarrassed'

During a recent Malibu outing, comedian Rosie O'Donnell made a blunder when she bumped into Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at a restaurant. O'Donnell went over to welcome them and mistook Priyanka Chopra for author Deepak Chopra's daughter. O'Donnell afterward rushed to Instagram to apologise to Chopra and for misreading her identity.

O'Donnell said in a TikTok video that she mistook Priyanka Chopra's identity, thinking her father was well-known Indian-born US self-help author Deepak Chopra.

“Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” O’Donnell said. She narrated further, "So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No... and Chopra’s a common name. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?”.

O'Donnell apologised to the couple for her mistake. She also rebutted remarks in which some said Chopra was "rude" to her. In another video, she said, "So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. She’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick). So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

Although referring to Priyanka Chopra as "Chopra wife" seemed to irritate The Matrix Resurrections star's fans even more, who claimed to have brought it to O'Donnell's attention, leading to her uploading another video of apology. In the second video, O'Donnell particularly apologised to Chopra and said, "Priyanka is her name. She's apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently photographed out and about in Malibu. It was one of the few occasions the power couple appeared in public since announcing the birth of their child via surrogacy in January. Chopra and Jonas dressed down for their date night. 'The Matrix Resurrections' actress was dressed in a white crop top with a striped shirt over it. She wore it with blue jeans and her hair pulled back in a ponytail. The singer-actor was dressed casually in a sweatshirt and white jeans.

On the work front, Chopra will be seen in 'Text For You,' co-starring Sam Heughan, and Citadel, co-starring 'Game of Thrones' and 'Bodyguard' actor Richard Madden.