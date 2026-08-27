Tim Curry Death: Broadway’s Rocky Horror Show Cast Pays Emotional Tribute To Original Frank-N-Furter

Tim Curry died at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, at the age of 80.
Following Wednesday's performance, the Broadway cast of the Rocky Horror Show honoured Curry with a special rendition of the song I'm Going Home.
Three generations of Frank-N-Furters, including Paul Soileau, Luke Evans, and Jake Shears, united onstage to deliver the emotional musical tribute.
Legendary actor Tim Curry passed away on Tuesday (August 25) night at his residence in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles. He was 80. His death came 14 years after he suffered a paralysing stroke.
Following their Wednesday evening performance, the Broadway cast of the Rocky Horror Show paid an emotional tribute to the original star. Current Dr. Frank-N-Furter, actor Paul Soileau was joined onstage by former lead Luke Evans and incoming star Jake Shears to honour Curry's legacy.
Rocky Horror Show cast pays tribute to Tim Curry
The three actors sang I'm Going Home. Evans, who left the show on Sunday, led the cast through this final number of the mad scientist Frank-N-Furter. He received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the 2026 Tonys, while Shears will assume the role in September.
Addressing the audience, Soileau delivered a speech on Curry's impact. "Frank-N-Furter is a marvelous beast and Frank-N-Furter inhabits spaces and sneaks in spaces and places and old theater houses, like this, movie theaters, teenagers’ bedrooms," Soileau said.
"The way Frank-N-Furter survives is that he finds vessels and he goes into them and takes over and he keeps moving and moving and moving all around," he added.
"And many people in this room on this stage have been a vessel for Frank-N-Furter, and over the years. But if you trace it all back, 53 years ago, there’s one home and one vessel, one mothership, that Frank-N-Furter could actually call home and it’s Tim Curry. It’s truly beautiful," Soileau said
Soileau credited creator Richard O'Brien for inventing the character, but noted Curry took those ingredients to create a beast everyone saw themselves in.
"Tim Curry created Frank-N-Furter to express and find something deeper about himself. And somehow it resonated for this long with this many people in this room here right now," Soileau added.
Tributes from Hollywood peers
Curry was renowned for his classic roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Annie, Clue and It. Famous friends and fans posted social media tributes on Wednesday morning following the news of his death. Former co-star Susan Sarandon posted an online tribute to the actor.
"What a funny, sexy, original he was," Sarandon wrote. "But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people," she added.