Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes India's Highest Grossing Hollywood Film, Surpasses Lifetime Haul Of Avatar 2

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

The film's gross collections touched the ₹ 500 crore mark in India within 11 days of its release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office
Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes India's highest grossing Hollywood film Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set two new records this weekend.

  • It has emerged as the highest grossing Hollywood film ever in India.

  • Tom Holland's film is also also the first Hollywood film to enter the ₹ 400 crore club in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland in the lead, has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in India. The film achieved this milestone within an 11-day run since its July 30 release.

It is the first Hollywood release to cross the ₹ 400 crore net club in India. Its net earnings currently stand at ₹ 415.45 crore following its second weekend.

The film's gross collections touched the ₹ 500 crore mark. It surpassed James Cameron's 2022 sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water, which amassed ₹ 477.50 crore gross.

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Highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

The Russo Brothers' 2019 film Avengers: Endgame ranks third with ₹ 445 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Its 2018 predecessor Avengers: Infinity War stands fourth with over ₹ 272 crore gross. Jon Watts' 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home takes the fifth spot. This means four of the top five Hollywood grossers in India belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All four films star Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

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Still - X

Jon Favreau's 2016 film The Jungle Book, is at sixth place with ₹ 240 crore gross. James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash took seventh place last year with over ₹ 235 crore gross.

Favreau's 2019 film The Lion King took eighth place with ₹ 190 crore gross, while its 2024 prequel Mufasa: The Lion King secured ninth with ₹ 172 crore gross. Shawn Levy's 2024 action comedy Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, finished tenth with over ₹ 169 crore gross.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India collection breakdown

The film opened to over ₹ 60 crore on Day 1. It achieved this despite losing IMAX screens to another Holland-starrer, Christopher Nolan's blockbuster action adventure fantasy The Odyssey.

The fourth Spider-Man film earned over ₹ 257 crore during its extended four-day debut. Friday collections fell to over ₹ 49 crore, but the movie rebounded with Saturday bringing in ₹ 70 crore and Sunday adding ₹ 77 crore.

Opening week collections stood at ₹ 334.75 crore. The film earned over ₹ 23 crore on its first Monday (Day 5) and ₹ 21.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 6). It pulled ₹ 17 crore on Wednesday (Day 7) and ₹ 14.25 crore on Thursday (Day 8).

The second weekend saw a renewed surge. The film added ₹ 15 crore on Friday (Day 9), ₹ 31 crore on Saturday (Day 10) and over ₹ 34 crore on Sunday (Day 11). This brought the total net to ₹ 415.45 crore.

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Two major films are releasing this Friday - Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 and Emraan Hashmi-starrer romantic thriller Awarapan 2. So, it may struggle to regain momentum during its third weekend.

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