Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes India's Highest Grossing Hollywood Film, Surpasses Lifetime Haul Of Avatar 2

Highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

The Russo Brothers' 2019 film Avengers: Endgame ranks third with ₹ 445 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Its 2018 predecessor Avengers: Infinity War stands fourth with over ₹ 272 crore gross. Jon Watts' 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home takes the fifth spot. This means four of the top five Hollywood grossers in India belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All four films star Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.