Perez Hilton Health Update: Family Says Blogger 'Serious But Stable' After TikTok Livestream Incident

Perez Hilton's family confirmed his condition is serious but stable following a self-harm incident on a TikTok livestream in Miami.
Hilton sustained significant blood loss and injuries that will require surgery in the coming days.
The family has demanded that the media and public stop lingering outside their home and respect their privacy.
Perez Hilton’s family released a statement on Saturday (August 8) updating the public on his health status. Hilton, 48, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was rushed to hospital in Miami after reports he self-harmed during a TikTok livestream.
Hilton sustained significant blood loss and injuries requiring surgery in the coming days. Despite the severe injuries, he was able to spend time with his mother and sister on Friday (August 7).
Perez Hilton health update
"Perez’s condition remains serious but stable," the family statement, which was released on Hilton’s website, stated. "His treatment and recovery will be a long process."
Demands for family privacy
The family issued a bolded demand for the media and public to stop lingering outside Hilton's home. They specifically requested that photo agencies refuse to purchase, publish, or distribute any photos of Hilton's children.
"There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home," the statement stated.
The family also urged for space for their children.
"We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children," the statement stated.
What happened to Perez Hilton
According to Page Six, Miami police were dispatched to Hilton's home on August 4, following a disturbing TikTok livestream. The video showed Hilton covered in blood and appearing to harm himself.
Hilton's family released their initial statement on August 5. They expressed gratitude for the public support and confirmed the blogger was under professional supervision.
"Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers. We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being," the statement read.
Hilton's representatives at Golden Artists Entertainment, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, admitted of being aware of the online content involving the celebrity blogger but were unable to make direct contact with him.
They said their "primary concern" was Hilton's "health and wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of his family".
"We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honour his privacy while he receives the care he needs."