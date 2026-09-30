Karan Johar has announced that Koffee With Karan will end after more than two decades.
The show began in 2004 and became a long-running marker of Indian pop culture and Hindi film stardom.
Johar described the journey as extraordinary, emotional and marked by friendships, memories and controversy.
Karan Johar is back with a new season of his iconic chat show, Koffee with Karan. With Koffee with Karan Season 9, the show will bid adieu. Yes, you read it right. After 22 years, 8 seasons and 161 episodes of conversations that defined Indian pop culture, Karan Johar announced the final season.
He shared an emotional promo video, recalling a conversation with his dad about planning to host the show by bringing celebrities. He also shared his dad's reaction.
When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9
In the announcement, Karan revisits a journey he describes as unpredictable, irreverent and unforgettable
Koffee with Karan 9 will premiere on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.
What Karan Johar said about the final season of KWK
Speaking about the final season, KJo said, “There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life.”
“It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time,” he added.
Who are the guests in Koffee With Karan Season 9?
The official celebrity guest list is not confirmed yet. But earlier, an unverified guest list for Koffee With Karan 9 surfaced on Reddit. The tentative guests include Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, among others.
About Koffee with Karan
The show began in 2004 and went on to capture an ever-changing world of relationships, fame, ambition and celebrity. Over the years, it turned private equations into public conversation and became a regular marker of how Hindi film stardom was changing.
Johar’s farewell matters because the show did more than host stars on a couch. It shaped gossip cycles, fed headline culture and gave viewers a running record of how celebrity friendships, romances and rivalries evolved.