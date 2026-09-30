YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Flags Talent After Anjali Anand's Weight Loss Comment

YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma shared a eyebrow-raising note on Instagram.
Her post on talent comes shortly after Anjali Anand shared that Sharma advised her to lose weight so as to get projects.
Anand appeared in Karan Johar's last film.
YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma seems to have taken a potshot at actor Anjali Anand on Instagram, days after the latter opened up about an interaction she had with her.
On Tuesday, Shanoo posted a note on Instagram that stated, "I hope the next big trend is talent." Many celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shalini Passi, Ankita Lokhande, among others, expressed support in the comment section. Shardul Pandit commented, "Talent has always been there waiting outside offices." Ridhima Pandit commented, "I truly hope so too, but clearly that's never going to happen :) the cringier u are the more work you will get."
Anjali Anand Reveals Shanoo Sharma's Suggestion
Anjali recently confessed about a tough phase in her life while speaking to filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on her YouTube channel.
"I was at the lowest point of my life in 2020. I was considering leaving India and quitting acting altogether. I was not getting any acting offers. The pandemic had happened, all my savings were exhausted, and I was living alone on rent for six months," she said.
Around that time, Anjali was in Goa with her friends when she received a message from Shanoo. It simply said, "Babe, call me."
"Whenever I used to meet her for roles, she would tell me, 'When you lose weight, we will do something,'" she recalled.
This time, Shanoo had tapped her about a possible role in Karan Johar's film. Anjali was assured that if she cracked the audition, Karan Johar would take her. Anjali did land the part of Golu in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Recounting the moment she told her mother about it, Anjali had to deal with the her disbelief. She had to assure her that she was indeed going to meet him.
Anjali added her mother’s reaction sprang from worry, as she knew her daughter did not have many industry connections or a godfather to help her move through the film industry.
Her last Bollywood release was Dhamaal 4.