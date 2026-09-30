YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Flags Talent After Anjali Anand's Weight Loss Comment

This time, Shanoo had tapped her about a possible role in Karan Johar's film. Anjali was assured that if she cracked the audition, Karan Johar would take her. Anjali did land the part of Golu in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Recounting the moment she told her mother about it, Anjali had to deal with the her disbelief. She had to assure her that she was indeed going to meet him.