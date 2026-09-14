Why Kenyans Win Marathons And Estonians Build Unicorns

Summary of this article

· Why do so many of the world’s best long-runners come from Kenya? How does Estonia, with a population of barely 1.3 million, produce Unicorns such as Skype and Bolt? Why have so many distinguished writers emerged from Nigeria, classical musicians from Venezuela, school teachers from Finland, elite female golfers from South Korea and wrestling champions from Haryana in India? What lies behind this striking concentration of excellence?

· Krishna argues that “flows of excellence are not unique to any historical legacy, ethnic group, geographic location or political system. They have emerged around the world, in countries large and small, rich and poor, in cold climates and warm ones, among people of widely differing belief systems and skin tones”.

· The question is not simply how to identify the next champion, but how to build the ladder that gives potential champions a chance to climb. Will India’s islands of excellence remain islands, or become bridges and ladders for millions more as the country moves towards 2047?