‘Bruno ki Betiyaan’: Nitish Kumar's Legacy Of Empowering Women

Few political careers in contemporary India embody endurance as vividly as that of Nitish Kumar. For nearly two decades he has remained the central pivot of Bihar’s politics, navigating shifting alliances, ideological realignments, and electoral turbulence with unusual dexterity. His political project came to symbolise Naya Bihar—a vision of sushasan grounded in governance, administrative order, and a distinctive maternal welfare state built around women’s grassroots networks. Yet political eras inevitably reach their limits. As generational change gathers momentum, Bihar now appears to be approaching the twilight of the Nitish era. The central question confronting the state is not merely who will succeed him, but which political grammar will define Bihar after him—and whether the institutional legacy he created will endure.
Nitish emerged from the socialist and social justice tradition that reshaped north Indian politics after the Emergency. The Mandal moment of the 1990s, particularly under Lalu Prasad Yadav, represented what scholars have called the “silent revolution” of backward-caste empowerment. Yet Nitish gradually reworked this political inheritance. While Mandal politics brought identity and representation to the foreground, his project attempted to institutionalise social justice through governance, development, and state capacity. When he assumed office in 2005, Bihar was widely perceived as a state weakened by criminal networks, administrative decay, and economic stagnation. Nitish’s early years focused on restoring the credibility of the state itself. The dismantling of entrenched crime networks and the reassertion of law and order marked an important psychological turning point in Bihar’s public life. Improved roads, greater police visibility, and a more responsive bureaucracy helped rebuild public confidence in the state. This restoration of administrative order allowed Bihar to move—albeit unevenly—from the image of chronic disorder toward that of a functioning developmental state.
Yet Nitish’s most distinctive innovation lay not simply in governance reforms, but in the creation of a new welfare architecture centred on women. Over the past two decades, his policies gradually transformed Bihar into what may be described as a maternal welfare state, where public programmes are designed around the life cycle of women—from education and safety to economic participation. Initiatives such as the Balika Cycle Yojana, Kanya Utthan Yojana, and expanded employment opportunities for women reframed welfare as a pathway to dignity and civic participation rather than passive assistance.
The end of the Nitish Kumar era will not simply mark the departure of a long-serving chief minister; it will signal the consolidation of a new social order in Bihar’s politics.
At the heart of this model lies the expansion of women’s self-help groups under the Jeevika programme. Through this initiative, millions of rural women—popularly known as Jeevika Didis—were organised into a decentralised network that linked microfinance, welfare delivery, and community mobilisation. Over time, these groups evolved beyond development instruments into an autonomous social infrastructure embedded within rural society. They function as local institutions of credit, solidarity, and governance—often mediating between the state and village communities.
The political consequences have been profound. Women voters have emerged as one of the most decisive forces in Bihar’s elections, frequently turning out in higher numbers than men and shaping electoral outcomes. The Jeevika network has thus helped generate a new political constituency—one that is less defined by caste hierarchy and more by shared experiences of welfare, credit, and collective organisation. Women are not only voters but the backbone of Bihar’s public service economy—as ASHA workers, anganwadi volunteers, midday meal cooks, teachers, and police personnel, supported by a 35 per cent reservation in recruitment. They have become the civic face of the state, the front line of service delivery, and the moral infrastructure of governance. In a sense, Nitish extended the logic of Mandal politics beyond caste assertion toward a broader architecture of subaltern inclusion centred on women. This transformation also enabled Nitish to construct a “rainbow coalition” that cut across conventional caste blocs: extremely backward classes, Mahadalits, women, minorities, and sections of the aspirational middle class. The coalition blended the language of social justice with governance and welfare, and gradually shifted Bihar’s political discourse from confrontational caste mobilisation toward aspirations for mobility, dignity, and opportunity.
Equally important was the symbolic transformation of Bihar’s public image. Long portrayed as India’s most backward state, Bihar began presenting itself as an aspirational “sunrise state”. Improvements in infrastructure, school enrolment, and administrative functioning contributed to a narrative of renewal. Yet the transformation remained incomplete. Migration continues to define Bihar’s economic reality, with millions leaving annually in search of livelihoods, while the aspirations of a young population are rising faster than the state’s capacity to generate employment. It is against this backdrop that Bihar now stands at a moment of political transition. A younger generation of voters, less shaped by memories of Mandal or the Emergency, is beginning to demand a new political imagination centred on jobs, mobility, and opportunity. Yet even as leadership changes, the institutional architecture created during the Nitish years is likely to endure.
Indeed, Nitish’s most lasting legacy may lie in the autonomous political space created by the Jeevika Didis. Unlike many welfare programmes that remain dependent on charismatic leadership, the Jeevika network has embedded itself deeply within Bihar’s rural society. It constitutes a decentralised civic infrastructure capable of shaping social behaviour, influencing local governance, and mobilising electoral participation long after its architect exits the political stage.
In this sense, the end of the Nitish era will not simply mark the departure of a long-serving chief minister; it will signal the consolidation of a new social order in Bihar’s politics. By extending the legacy of Mandal into gendered welfare and grassroots organisation, Nitish reshaped the grammar of social justice—redefined by Bruno ki Betiyaan (daughters of Bruno), in the memorable words of poet Alok Dhanwa. Whether future regimes sustain, reshape, or compete with this maternal welfare architecture will determine how deeply his political legacy shapes Bihar’s democratic future.
(Views expressed are personal)
Ashwani Kumar is a poet, political scientist and the author Of Community Warriors: State, Peasants And Caste Armies In Bihar
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