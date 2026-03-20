‘Bruno ki Betiyaan’: Nitish Kumar's Legacy Of Empowering Women

The political consequences have been profound. Women voters have emerged as one of the most decisive forces in Bihar’s elections, frequently turning out in higher numbers than men and shaping electoral outcomes. The Jeevika network has thus helped generate a new political constituency—one that is less defined by caste hierarchy and more by shared experiences of welfare, credit, and collective organisation. Women are not only voters but the backbone of Bihar’s public service economy—as ASHA workers, anganwadi volunteers, midday meal cooks, teachers, and police personnel, supported by a 35 per cent reservation in recruitment. They have become the civic face of the state, the front line of service delivery, and the moral infrastructure of governance. In a sense, Nitish extended the logic of Mandal politics beyond caste assertion toward a broader architecture of subaltern inclusion centred on women. This transformation also enabled Nitish to construct a “rainbow coalition” that cut across conventional caste blocs: extremely backward classes, Mahadalits, women, minorities, and sections of the aspirational middle class. The coalition blended the language of social justice with governance and welfare, and gradually shifted Bihar’s political discourse from confrontational caste mobilisation toward aspirations for mobility, dignity, and opportunity.