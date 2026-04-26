Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Gets Married; Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif Send Wishes

Summary of this article
YRF's casting director, Shanoo Sharma, is now married.
She announced the news by sharing wedding pics on her Instagram handle.
Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and others have wished the couple.
Shanoo Sharma, Yash Raj Films' casting director, got married. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with her Insta fam. She neither revealed her husband's name nor his face in the post.
Shanoo Sharma gets married
Sharing the pics, Shanoo captioned them, “With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning (sic),” and added, “Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future… 🧿♥️♾️♥️🧿 Married… @Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love,”
The photos featured moments from the intimate wedding. In one pic, Shanoo is seen holding her husband's hand with both, flaunting their wedding rings. In one pic, she was seen adorably looking at her hubby, and in another, she was seen kissing him on the cheek.
Bollywood celebs wish Shanoo Sharma on her wedding
As soon as Shanoo shared the wedding post, celebs flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Parinteeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Ranveer Singh, Radhikka Madan, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora, Abhay Deol and Neena Gupta, among others, wished the newly married couple. Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Sonam Kapoor also sent wishes.
Shanoo Sharma has been serving as the casting director at YRF for a long time. She discovered Ranveer, Bhumi and Parineeti, among others. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who starred in YRF's Saiyaara, were also her discoveries. The film earned both name and fame.