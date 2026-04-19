Deepika Padukone Expecting Second Child: Priyanka, Kiara, Alia Shower Love

Summary of this article
Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy, industry reacts with widespread support.
Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani among 10 celebrities congratulating the couple.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 crosses ₹1700 crore amid personal milestone.
The news that Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh has quickly taken over social media. Deepika announces second pregnancy through a simple yet intimate Instagram post, where their daughter Dua is seen holding a positive pregnancy test, hinting at the family’s next chapter.
Celebrities react as Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy
The announcement drew an outpouring of love from across the industry. Congratulations were shared by Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, while Alia Bhatt showed her support by liking the post.
Vikrant Massey also joined in, adding to the chorus of wishes as the couple prepares to welcome another child.
Deepika on motherhood and life after Dua
Speaking earlier about motherhood, it was shared by Deepika Padukone that her life had shifted entirely after welcoming her first child. It was described by her as a deeply grounding experience, where caring for another human being brought a new sense of presence and responsibility.
It was further expressed by the actor that her earlier years had been driven by ambition and independence, but motherhood introduced a more emotionally anchored way of living. She has also spoken about wanting a secure and relatively normal upbringing for Dua, away from excessive public scrutiny.
Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 after meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, welcomed their first child in 2024.
What’s next for Deepika and Ranveer
On the work front, Ranveer Singh continues to ride the success of Dhurandhar 2, which has crossed major box office milestones globally. Deepika, meanwhile, is set to appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. She also has a project with Allu Arjun in the pipeline.