Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: KJo Debut, Deepika, Priyanka Lead Star Line-Up

Summary of this article
Met Gala 2026 Indian guests include Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra.
Deepika, Ranveer and Alia among the top speculated attendees this year.
Live streaming begins at 3:30 AM IST on Vogue YouTube channel.
The Met Gala 2026 Indian guests list is already generating buzz, with a mix of confirmed names and strong speculations around Bollywood’s biggest stars. As fashion’s biggest night approaches, Indian representation continues to grow, blending global couture with strong cultural identity.
This year’s theme, “Costume Art” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art”, feels particularly aligned with India’s rich design heritage, setting the stage for standout appearances.
Confirmed Met Gala 2026, Indian guests
Karan Johar is among the confirmed Indian attendees this year, marking his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala. Known for his bold fashion choices, his appearance is expected to bring a dramatic interpretation of the theme.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also returns as one of the most recognised Indian faces at the event. Over the years, she has set the tone for global Indian representation, consistently delivering high-impact red carpet moments.
Fashion entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and business leader Isha Ambani are also expected to be part of the line-up, continuing their strong presence at international fashion events. Designer Manish Malhotra’s inclusion further strengthens India’s presence on the global fashion stage.
Deepika, Alia and Ranveer: Speculated appearances
Among the most talked-about names are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are widely expected to attend. Their recent public appearances have fuelled speculation, though no official confirmation has been made yet.
Alia Bhatt is another likely attendee, especially after her previous appearances that highlighted Indian craftsmanship on a global platform.
There is also ongoing speculation around Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, both of whom made strong impressions in previous editions and could return this year.
When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026
The Met Gala 2026 will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Indian viewers can watch the red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting around 3:30 AM IST.