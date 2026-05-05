Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

The visual references were drawn from some of Varma’s most recognised works, including Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari and Arjuna and Subhadra. These influences were incorporated through detailing rather than direct replication, allowing multiple artworks to coexist within a single design framework. Eka Lakhani noted that the idea of referencing Varma originated with Johar, while also holding personal significance for her, as his work was among the first she studied during her early training in costume design.