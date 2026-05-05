Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

Karan Johar stepped onto the Met Gala stage for the first time in a bespoke Manish Malhotra creation inspired by the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026
Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

• Karan Johar made his first Met Gala appearance in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma
• The ensemble integrated hand painting, 3D sculpting, quilting and zardozi embroidery
• Styled by Eka Lakhani, the look referenced works such as Hamsa Damayanti and Arjuna and Subhadra

Karan Johar’s long-awaited Met Gala debut arrived with the kind of theatrical entrance one expects from a filmmaker who understands “larger-than-life”. Walking fashion’s most scrutinised red carpet for the first time, Johar chose to centre Indian art, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. Drawing from classical Indian art and executed through couture techniques, the outfit places craftsmanship at the centre of fashion’s most-watched night.

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Cultural References And Design Inspiration In Johar’s Outfit

Johar’s appearance was styled by Eka Lakhani, who also marked her own debut at the Met Gala. Together with Manish Malhotra, the team built a look that channelled royal opulence through Indian art and textile traditions.

The ensemble comprised a bandhgala, tailored trousers and a voluminous embroidered cape. While the silhouette remained formal and controlled, the cape introduced scale and movement, anchoring the look in a sense of occasion. The design aimed to reflect the emotional and visual depth associated with Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings.

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Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026
Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Detailing And Intent Behind The Royal Look

At its core, the outfit functioned as a study in craft. It brought together hand painting, three-dimensional sculpting, quilting and traditional zardozi embroidery.

The visual references were drawn from some of Varma’s most recognised works, including Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari and Arjuna and Subhadra. These influences were incorporated through detailing rather than direct replication, allowing multiple artworks to coexist within a single design framework. Eka Lakhani noted that the idea of referencing Varma originated with Johar, while also holding personal significance for her, as his work was among the first she studied during her early training in costume design.

Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026
Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Johar’s Heartfelt Statement

Johar shared a detailed note on Instagram alongside images of the look, titled “Framed In Eternity.” He explained his choice of Raja Ravi Varma by drawing a parallel between the painter’s work and his own approach to cinema, describing Varma as someone who “painted feelings.”

He credited Manish Malhotra as a long-time collaborator who helped translate this vision into couture, adding that presenting Indian culture on a global platform through design required both intention and skill. He described the experience as being treated like a canvas for the designer’s work.

The look was completed with statement jewellery from Johar’s Tyaani Jewellery and tinted eyewear by R. Kumar Opticians. These additions complemented the outfit, rounding off a debut that prioritised careful detailing, authorship and cultural reverence.

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