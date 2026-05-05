Met Gala 2026 | Sudha Reddy Brings Kalamkari Heritage To Global Red Carpet

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 appearance turned into a cultural moment as she wore a Manish Malhotra couture rooted in Kalamkari.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Sudha Reddy
Met Gala 2026: Sudha Reddy Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sudha Reddy Met Gala 2026 look crafted over 3,459 hours by artisans.

  • Kalamkari-inspired ‘Tree of Life’ couture highlights Indian textile heritage globally.

  • Manish Malhotra's design blends traditional embroidery with contemporary sculptural fashion.

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 appearance stood out not just for its scale, but for what it represented. Walking the red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble, the philanthropist turned her look into a narrative of heritage, craft and identity. Titled ‘The Tree of Life’, the couture piece drew deeply from Kalamkari, one of India’s oldest textile traditions, and translated it into a striking contemporary form.

The ensemble was rooted in the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its detailed storytelling through natural dyes and hand-painted motifs. At its core was the Tree of Life, a symbol of balance and interconnectedness, reimagined through intricate embroidery and sculptural design.

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 look celebrates Kalamkari craftsmanship

Created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans, the outfit brought together techniques like zardozi, marodi and resham work. A structured corset in deep royal blue formed the base, layered with antique gold zari embroidery that flowed across velvet, silk and tulle.

Motifs inspired by Telangana’s cultural landscape were woven throughout. Elements like the Palapitta, Jammi Chettu and Tangedu appeared alongside celestial symbols such as Surya and Chandra. A seven-metre trail added drama, while a sculpted metal installation at the back introduced a bold, almost architectural dimension.

Sudha Reddy
Sudha Reddy Photo: X
info_icon
Indian-Origin Stars At Met Gala 2026 - null
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Indian Celebs Who Set The Global Stage Ablaze

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Related Content
Indian-Origin Stars At Met Gala 2026 - null
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Indian Celebs Who Set The Global Stage Ablaze
Karan Johar At The Met Gala 2026 - Instagram
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma
Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree
Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: Full List and Streaming Details - Instagram
Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: KJo Debut, Deepika, Priyanka Lead Star Line-Up
Related Content

It was shared by Sudha Reddy that the ensemble was conceived as a personal translation of her roots, with Indian craftsmanship described as a living art form capable of leading global conversations.

‘Tree of Life’ couture aligns with Met Gala 2026 theme

The look aligned seamlessly with the “Costume Art” theme, blurring the line between fashion and installation. It was expressed by Manish Malhotra that the design was intended to carry memory and emotion, not just visual impact.

Styled by Mariel Haenn, the ensemble was paired with minimal beauty choices to let the craftsmanship stand out. Jewellery from Reddy’s personal collection, including a rare tanzanite centrepiece, added to the sense of grandeur without overpowering the narrative.

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2026 - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, became a fitting stage for this intersection of tradition and couture.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  4. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough

  5. IUML Emerges Kingmaker As Congress-Led UDF Sweeps Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough