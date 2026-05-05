Met Gala 2026 | Sudha Reddy Brings Kalamkari Heritage To Global Red Carpet

Summary of this article
Sudha Reddy Met Gala 2026 look crafted over 3,459 hours by artisans.
Kalamkari-inspired ‘Tree of Life’ couture highlights Indian textile heritage globally.
Manish Malhotra's design blends traditional embroidery with contemporary sculptural fashion.
Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 appearance stood out not just for its scale, but for what it represented. Walking the red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble, the philanthropist turned her look into a narrative of heritage, craft and identity. Titled ‘The Tree of Life’, the couture piece drew deeply from Kalamkari, one of India’s oldest textile traditions, and translated it into a striking contemporary form.
The ensemble was rooted in the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its detailed storytelling through natural dyes and hand-painted motifs. At its core was the Tree of Life, a symbol of balance and interconnectedness, reimagined through intricate embroidery and sculptural design.
Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 look celebrates Kalamkari craftsmanship
Created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans, the outfit brought together techniques like zardozi, marodi and resham work. A structured corset in deep royal blue formed the base, layered with antique gold zari embroidery that flowed across velvet, silk and tulle.
Motifs inspired by Telangana’s cultural landscape were woven throughout. Elements like the Palapitta, Jammi Chettu and Tangedu appeared alongside celestial symbols such as Surya and Chandra. A seven-metre trail added drama, while a sculpted metal installation at the back introduced a bold, almost architectural dimension.
It was shared by Sudha Reddy that the ensemble was conceived as a personal translation of her roots, with Indian craftsmanship described as a living art form capable of leading global conversations.
‘Tree of Life’ couture aligns with Met Gala 2026 theme
The look aligned seamlessly with the “Costume Art” theme, blurring the line between fashion and installation. It was expressed by Manish Malhotra that the design was intended to carry memory and emotion, not just visual impact.
Styled by Mariel Haenn, the ensemble was paired with minimal beauty choices to let the craftsmanship stand out. Jewellery from Reddy’s personal collection, including a rare tanzanite centrepiece, added to the sense of grandeur without overpowering the narrative.
The 2026 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, became a fitting stage for this intersection of tradition and couture.