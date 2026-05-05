Met Gala 2026 | Sudha Reddy Brings Kalamkari Heritage To Global Red Carpet

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala 2026 appearance stood out not just for its scale, but for what it represented. Walking the red carpet in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble, the philanthropist turned her look into a narrative of heritage, craft and identity. Titled ‘The Tree of Life’, the couture piece drew deeply from Kalamkari, one of India’s oldest textile traditions, and translated it into a striking contemporary form.