Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy; Share Heartfelt Note

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Sonam Kapoor welcomes second baby
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

  • The new parents announced the happy news on Instagram.

  • Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sunday (March 29, 2026). Sonam and Anand shared a joint statement, announcing the arrival of their son.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second son

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Sonam and Anand wrote, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026 (sic)."

"Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace (sic)," they wrote further, adding, "We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four (sic)."

Have a look at the post here.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Celebs reactions to Sonam and Anand becoming parents

As soon as Sonam and Anand shared the happy news, Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Maheep Kapoor, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi congratulated the new parents.

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Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins - A Baby Boy And A Baby Girl

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their second pregnancy on November 20, 2025. The actress shared pictures of herself in a hot pink outfit from the label Escada by late designer Margaretha Ley and captioned the post, "Mother."

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, on August 20, 2022.

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