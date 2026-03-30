Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy: Anil Kapoor Shares Emotional Note As Nana

Sonam Kapoor welcomes a baby boy with Anand Ahuja, as Anil Kapoor shares an emotional note and celebrates becoming a grandfather again.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor Reacts As Nana Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy, expands family with Anand Ahuja.

  • Anil Kapoor shares emotional nana note for newborn grandson.

  • Vayu steps into the role of an elder brother in a growing family.

Sonam Kapoor welcoming a baby boy with Anand Ahuja has brought a wave of joy to both the Kapoor and Ahuja families, with Anil Kapoor’s emotional reaction quickly drawing attention online. The actor shared a heartfelt note as he embraced grandfatherhood for the second time, reflecting on the growing family.

The announcement was made through social media posts by the family, where the arrival of the newborn was described as a deeply special moment. Anil Kapoor’s message, in particular, stood out for its warmth and personal touch, capturing the sentiment of a proud grandfather.

Anil Kapoor’s emotional note as a Nana

Taking to social media, Anil Kapoor’s joy was expressed in a note that was widely shared. It was written, “And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved.”

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby - Instagram
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy; Share Heartfelt Note

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It was further added, “Thank you, Sonam and Anand, Nana’s heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby, welcome to a lifetime of love.”

In his message, Vayu was also mentioned, with it being shared that he is expected to embrace his new role as a loving elder brother.

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Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expand their family

The news was also confirmed by Sonam Kapoor, who shared her own note of gratitude on social media. The moment was described as a meaningful milestone for the family, with excitement expressed over their second child’s arrival. It was also indicated that Vayu is looking forward to stepping into his new role within the family dynamic.

The couple, who got married in 2018, had earlier announced their second pregnancy in November 2025. Their first child, Vayu, was born in August 2022, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood.

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Following the announcement, congratulatory messages were extended by several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, reflecting the warmth with which the news has been received across the industry.

As the family steps into this new chapter, the focus remains on celebrating the arrival of the newborn and the evolving roles within the household.

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