Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Her 'Pillar Of Strength' Vicky Kaushal, Shares Glimpse Of Son

Summary of this article
Katrina Kaif wished Vicky Kaushal on his 38th birthday with an adorable note.
She also shared a few pictures with her husband, with one pic featuring their son, Vihaan.
Calling Vicky her “pillar of strength”, Katrina was all praise for the actor.
Actor Vicky Kaushal rang in his 38th birthday on Saturday (May 16). To mark the special occasion, his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, penned a heartwarming birthday note. She also shared family photos featuring the couple with their son, Vihaan. Calling Vicky her “pillar of strength”, Katrina wrote about her husband's personality and his knowledge.
Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday
Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, “I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if" situations in general and everything else in between (sic)."
She added, “For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start (sic)."
The first pic featured Katrina hugging Vicky, and the second pic showed the couple looking at their son. A pic of the birthday cake with the words “happy birthday papa” was also shared. The final picture showed Katrina and Vicky laughing heartily.
Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.
Vicky also received birthday wishes from his father, Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal.
On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It will hit the screens on January 21, 2027.