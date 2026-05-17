Katrina Kaif Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Her 'Pillar Of Strength' Vicky Kaushal, Shares Glimpse Of Son

Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, “I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if" situations in general and everything else in between (sic)."