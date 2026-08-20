Amazon Accidentally Leaked Jason Statham Thriller, Mutiny, On Prime Video

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

The thriller is set for a theatrical release this Friday. Neither the film's producers nor Amazon have commented on the leak.

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Mutiny
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Summary of this article

  • Mutiny leaked on Prime Video for an hour.

  • The Lionsgate thriller stars Jason Statham.

  • The film is theatrically releasing on Friday.

Prime Video accidentally leaked the upcoming Jason Statham boat thriller, Mutiny, for about an hour this morning. Lionsgate's film briefly appeared on Amazon's platform in its entirety. The film, directed by Jean-François Richet, features Statham as Cole Reed, a former special forces operative framed for murdering his billionaire boss.

Mutiny Leaks On Prime Video

All 1 hour and 35 minutes of the movie was available to watch on Amazon’s streaming platform this morning. No additional scenes were reported by those who accessed the film during the accidental, small Prime Video window. So, audiences may dispel the desire for any end-credits tease of a sequel in the wings.

It has since been labeled “unavailable,” a welcome movie considering Mutiny is slated to be released “exclusively in theaters” this Friday. There is no evidence the leak was a deliberate stunt though it's rampantly rumoured to be an orchestrated effort to drive publicity. Neither Amazon, Mutiny‘s production companies, Punch Palace Production and MadRiver Production, nor its distributor, Lionsgate, have commented on the leak. Statham's major credits include The Meg, The Beekeeper, The Mechanic and A Working Man.

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mutiny currently holds a 42% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Jason Wong, Roland Møller, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Adrian Lester. The screenplay is penned by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis. Netflix has lost an unreleased Nicolas Cage movie, Fortitude, after thieves raided its internal servers. The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day have also suffered a barrage of leaks on X.

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