Amazon Accidentally Leaked Jason Statham Thriller, Mutiny, On Prime Video

It has since been labeled “unavailable,” a welcome movie considering Mutiny is slated to be released “exclusively in theaters” this Friday. There is no evidence the leak was a deliberate stunt though it's rampantly rumoured to be an orchestrated effort to drive publicity. Neither Amazon, Mutiny‘s production companies, Punch Palace Production and MadRiver Production, nor its distributor, Lionsgate, have commented on the leak. Statham's major credits include The Meg, The Beekeeper, The Mechanic and A Working Man.