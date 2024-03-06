‘The Gentlemen’: David Beckham, Jason Statham And Others Come To Support Guy Ritchie’s Crime Thriller – View Pics

Guy Ritchie’s latest ‘The Gentlemen’ saw its world premiere happening in London. The who’s who of the showbiz world were present at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Alongside Guy Ritchie many others from the star cast were present. Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richarson, Giancarlo Esposito, Max Beesley and many others had come down for the London premiere.

The star-studded affair became even more special as celebs like David Beckham, Bugzy Malone, Jason Statham, Joe Dempsie and many others also walked in and showed their solidarity with the project. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the happenings from the event: