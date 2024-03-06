Art & Entertainment

‘The Gentlemen’: David Beckham, Jason Statham And Others Come To Support Guy Ritchie’s Crime Thriller – View Pics

Star power shines at the London premiere of Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ with David Beckham, Jason Statham, and a host of celebrities gracing the red carpet. Dive into the glitz with exclusive pics from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie, David Beckham Photo: Victoria Jones, Aaron Chown
Guy Ritchie’s latest ‘The Gentlemen’ saw its world premiere happening in London. The who’s who of the showbiz world were present at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Alongside Guy Ritchie many others from the star cast were present. Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Ray Winstone, Joely Richarson, Giancarlo Esposito, Max Beesley and many others had come down for the London premiere.

The star-studded affair became even more special as celebs like David Beckham, Bugzy Malone, Jason Statham, Joe Dempsie and many others also walked in and showed their solidarity with the project. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the happenings from the event:

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Victoria Jones
Actors Kaya Scodelario and Theo James pose for photos at the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Victoria Jones
Actors Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito pose for photos at the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Aaron Chown
From left: actor Max Beesley, actor Ray Winstone, director Guy Ritchie, and David Beckham attend the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Victoria Jones
Actress Kaya Scodelario attends the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Victoria Jones
Actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie pose for photos at the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Aaron Chown
David Beckham attends the premiere of the Netflix series ‘The Gentlemen’ at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

‘The Gentlemen’ Photo: Victoria Jones
