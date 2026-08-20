India Eyeing Changes for Colombo Test: Saransh Jain Set to Debut As Kuldeep Yadav Faces The Axe

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 August 2026 12:06 pm

During the first Test in Galle, Kuldeep Yadav struggled to find his rhythm, managing just a single wicket across 25 overs while conceding 103 runs. This below-par display stood in stark contrast to India's other spinners

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 20 August 2026 12:06 pm

India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis as bowler Kuldeep Yadav, left, watches during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo