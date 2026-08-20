India Eyeing Changes for Colombo Test: Saransh Jain Set to Debut As Kuldeep Yadav Faces The Axe

India is considering changes to their playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo
Underperforming Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be benched after taking just one wicket in the Galle opener
Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain is tipped to make his international debut
Heading into the second Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday in Colombo, the Indian team management is reportedly contemplating a strategic shuffle to their playing XI despite securing a commanding victory in the series opener in Galle.
With India firmly eyeing a 2-0 series sweep at the Sinhalese Sports Club, underperforming wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make way after a difficult outing in the first match. Kuldeep struggled to find his rhythm during the Galle Test, bowling 25 overs while managing just a single wicket and conceding 103 runs.
His performance stood in stark contrast to the rest of the spin attack, where fellow left-armer Manav Suthar delivered a sensational match-winning haul of 10 wickets in only his second Test appearance, while experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with four scalps.
Because India fielded a spin-heavy attack featuring three left-arm options in the opener, management is keen to introduce tactical variety by bringing in a right-arm bowling option.
If Kuldeep is benched, Madhya Pradesh veteran Saransh Jain is widely tipped to make his international debut in Colombo. Jain earned his maiden national team call-up as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar, reaping the rewards of years of relentless hard work in the domestic circuit.
Who Is Saransh Jain?
A reliable lower-order batsman and a technically astute off-spinner, Jain boasts an impressive first-class resume featuring 188 wickets across 54 matches at an average of 27.30, alongside 2,223 runs that include two centuries and 14 half-centuries. His inclusion follows a stellar 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign where he finished as Madhya Pradesh's standout performer with 30 wickets.
As India look to wrap up the series in style, introducing Jain would add much-needed variation to the bowling attack and offer the debutant a golden opportunity to shine on the international stage.