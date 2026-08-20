India Eyeing Changes for Colombo Test: Saransh Jain Set to Debut As Kuldeep Yadav Faces The Axe

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Outlook Sports Desk
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During the first Test in Galle, Kuldeep Yadav struggled to find his rhythm, managing just a single wicket across 25 overs while conceding 103 runs. This below-par display stood in stark contrast to India's other spinners

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India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Kuldeep yadav Drop Saransh Jain
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis as bowler Kuldeep Yadav, left, watches during the day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India In Galle. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • India is considering changes to their playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo

  • Underperforming Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be benched after taking just one wicket in the Galle opener

  • Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain is tipped to make his international debut

Heading into the second Test against Sri Lanka starting Sunday in Colombo, the Indian team management is reportedly contemplating a strategic shuffle to their playing XI despite securing a commanding victory in the series opener in Galle.

With India firmly eyeing a 2-0 series sweep at the Sinhalese Sports Club, underperforming wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to make way after a difficult outing in the first match. Kuldeep struggled to find his rhythm during the Galle Test, bowling 25 overs while managing just a single wicket and conceding 103 runs.

His performance stood in stark contrast to the rest of the spin attack, where fellow left-armer Manav Suthar delivered a sensational match-winning haul of 10 wickets in only his second Test appearance, while experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with four scalps.

Because India fielded a spin-heavy attack featuring three left-arm options in the opener, management is keen to introduce tactical variety by bringing in a right-arm bowling option.

If Kuldeep is benched, Madhya Pradesh veteran Saransh Jain is widely tipped to make his international debut in Colombo. Jain earned his maiden national team call-up as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar, reaping the rewards of years of relentless hard work in the domestic circuit.

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Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Saransh Jain plays a back-foot punch during a Test match against Sri Lanka A in Galle - insta/saranshjain13

Who Is Saransh Jain?

A reliable lower-order batsman and a technically astute off-spinner, Jain boasts an impressive first-class resume featuring 188 wickets across 54 matches at an average of 27.30, alongside 2,223 runs that include two centuries and 14 half-centuries. His inclusion follows a stellar 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign where he finished as Madhya Pradesh's standout performer with 30 wickets.

As India look to wrap up the series in style, introducing Jain would add much-needed variation to the bowling attack and offer the debutant a golden opportunity to shine on the international stage.

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