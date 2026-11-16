Grateful For The Love On Ramayana, Ravie Dubey Confesses Being Terrified Of Failing As Lakshman

Dubey also conceded that he had been terrified to take on the role. “What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief. To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart . I’m sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy.” he added.