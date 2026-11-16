Grateful For The Love On Ramayana, Ravie Dubey Confesses Being Terrified Of Failing As Lakshman

Ramayana released on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the epic adaptation.
Amid the massive box office success of Ramayana Part 1, Ravie Dubey has been receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Lakshman. The epic, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, hit cinemas on November 5 and has already stormed past the ₹1,000 crore milestone globally in just eight days.
On Sunday, Dubey took to Instagram to share his deep appreciation to the audience for widely embracing his role. Alongside his message, he posted a photo carousel offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production, including shots of him dressed in full costume on set, wielding a bow and arrow during filming, and posing alongside his co-stars Ranbir and Sai.
Reflecting on the overwhelming reception, he wrote in his caption: “On the morning of 5th November 2026, I woke up and felt something I’d forgotten the feeling of. I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite.I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.”
Dubey also extended his appreciation to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, producer Namit Malhotra, and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari for trusting him with the character and welcoming him warmly onto the project. He added: “@castingchhabra bhai, that one call from you has truly changed my life m so grateful, @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @niteshtiwari22 sir, you are rare human beings & iam indebted you put me on a set with the greatest talent in the world. A set where I was the most junior and the least accomplished, and yet from the day I walked in, you gave me just as much love, just as much respect and just as much room to do my work.”
Ravie Dubey On His Fears And Finding A Connection With Lakshman
He spoke about his connection with Lakshman, “Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I’m called upon. Offer All i could mentally ,physically and spiritually . That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more.”
Dubey also conceded that he had been terrified to take on the role. “What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief. To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart . I’m sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy.” he added.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.