Goldy Dhillon allegedly names Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in a threat.
Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans behind protective glass outside Jalsa on November 1.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have allegedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, who claimed that the recent arrest of two suspected shooters would not affect a purported plan to target the veteran actor in Mumbai. In a social media post, Dhillon also warned people speaking against the Sikh community and named both actors.
The authenticity of the post and the claims made in it have not been independently verified. The threats come days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who investigators suspect were involved in a conspiracy to open fire outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa.
Goldy Dhillon allegedly threatens Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan
In the post, Dhillon referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and claimed that those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven. He further alleged that people making statements against the Sikh community, irrespective of where they lived, would be held accountable.
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were specifically named in the post, which claimed that security arrangements would not protect them. The warning included the line: “No matter how many bulletproof cabins they build, they will be shot,” the post claimed.
Dhillon also claimed that around 200 of his associates were active in Mumbai and that the arrests of Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh would make no difference to the alleged plan.
What we know about the arrests and security at Jalsa
The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Vikas Thakur, alias Vicky, from Jalandhar and Deepak Singh, alias Deep, from Tarn Taran on Saturday. According to police, the two men were allegedly involved in separate but potentially connected plans targeting a Delhi-based businessman and Amitabh Bachchan.
Thakur was allegedly assigned to shoot the businessman in Delhi and had travelled from Mumbai for the operation. Singh was expected to join him later.
The arrests follow three bomb threat emails naming Jalsa over the past month. Amitabh’s security was also visibly heightened during his customary Sunday interaction with fans on November 1. On that occasion, he greeted the crowd from behind a protective glass enclosure, rather than his usual open pedestal.
The actor has traditionally used a pedestal fitted with wheels to greet fans gathered outside his home, allowing those at a distance to see him. On November 1, however, the structure was enclosed with glass on three sides, with Bachchan standing behind the protective barrier during his weekly appearance.