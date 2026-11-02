Ayari’s Early Strike And Verbruggen Heroics Power Brighton To 1–0 Upset Of Manchester City

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 November 2026 11:20 am

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off a sensational Premier League upset by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in a dramatic clash at the Etihad Stadium. Midfielder Yasin Ayari scored the lone goal in the 11th minute, turning in Maxim De Cuyper's whipped delivery following a clever set-piece routine. Manchester City dominated possession and created several clear-cut opportunities across both halves, but Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen delivered a world-class performance between the posts. Verbruggen made crucial late saves to deny Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, and Bernardo Silva, preserving a famous clean sheet for the visitors. The surprising defeat marked a second consecutive league slip-up for City, while Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls moved within just two points of the top of the table.