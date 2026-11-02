Ayari’s Early Strike And Verbruggen Heroics Power Brighton To 1–0 Upset Of Manchester City

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off a sensational Premier League upset by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in a dramatic clash at the Etihad Stadium. Midfielder Yasin Ayari scored the lone goal in the 11th minute, turning in Maxim De Cuyper's whipped delivery following a clever set-piece routine. Manchester City dominated possession and created several clear-cut opportunities across both halves, but Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen delivered a world-class performance between the posts. Verbruggen made crucial late saves to deny Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, and Bernardo Silva, preserving a famous clean sheet for the visitors. The surprising defeat marked a second consecutive league slip-up for City, while Fabian Hürzeler’s Seagulls moved within just two points of the top of the table.

image Prefer on Google
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Fabian Huerzeler
Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
1/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-
Brighton players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
2/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Georginio Rutter
Brighton's Georginio Rutter sends a cross by Manchester City's Matheus Nunes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
3/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Matheus Nunes
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, left, and Phil Foden guard Brighton's Georginio Rutter during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
4/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland shoots in front pf Brighton's Luka Vuskovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
5/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Jeremy Doku
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
6/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Bart Verbruggen
Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen punches the ball over Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
7/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Diego Gomez
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, and Brighton's Diego Gomez fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
8/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Luka Vuskovic
Brighton's Luka Vuskovic tackles Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
9/9
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League soccer-Bart Verbruggen
Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen saves in front of Manchester City's Matheus Nunes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories