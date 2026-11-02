The Road To 2028 Begins Now: How US Midterms Could Reshape The Presidential Race

The US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, are not merely a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term. They are also emerging as the opening contest, or a shadow primary, in the battle to determine who succeeds him in the White House in 2028. With Republicans defending narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, the results could influence the political fortunes of potential presidential contenders in both parties and determine the extent of Trump's influence over the Republican Party after his presidency ends.