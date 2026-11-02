The Road To 2028 Begins Now: How US Midterms Could Reshape The Presidential Race

The November 3 US midterm elections are emerging as an informal test of potential 2028 presidential contenders.
Vice-President JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz are among the Republicans attracting attention, while Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris feature in the Democratic succession debate.
The results could reshape the final two years of Trump's presidency and influence the contenders' standing on issues.
The US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, are not merely a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term. They are also emerging as the opening contest, or a shadow primary, in the battle to determine who succeeds him in the White House in 2028. With Republicans defending narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress, the results could influence the political fortunes of potential presidential contenders in both parties and determine the extent of Trump's influence over the Republican Party after his presidency ends.
For Republicans, the central question is who will inherit Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and whether the party can sustain its electoral appeal without him on the ballot. Vice-President JD Vance is widely viewed as a leading contender in the emerging succession conversation, although figures such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz could complicate his path.
The Democratic Party, meanwhile, faces a different challenge: identifying a leader capable of rebuilding its electoral coalition after Kamala Harris's defeat to Trump in 2024. California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the figures attracting attention as potential contenders.
Although neither party has formally settled on its presidential candidate, the midterm campaign has become an informal testing ground for the 2028 contenders. Their ability to mobilise voters, raise funds and help fellow party members win could shape their standing long before the presidential primaries begin.
The Shadow Primary: Who Will Inherit Trump
The American midterms are increasingly functioning as a shadow primary for the next presidential election. Potential contenders are using the campaign season to establish national networks, support candidates in competitive states and demonstrate their ability to mobilise voters beyond their existing constituencies.
The Republican succession question is particularly consequential because Trump will be constitutionally barred from seeking another elected presidential term after completing his second term. However, his influence over the party's ideological direction, fundraising networks and voter base is likely to remain a defining factor.
JD Vance appears to have the most obvious advantage. As Vice-President, he occupies a prominent position within the administration and has become one of its most visible campaigners. His political identity is closely associated with Trump's America First agenda, immigration policies and scepticism towards American military involvement overseas.
Vance's political prospects are closely tied to the administration's performance, making the midterms an important test of whether he can translate Trump's support into electoral victories. Trump has reportedly indicated to donors that he would support Vance as his successor, although he has not made a formal endorsement.
However, Vance is not the only Republican looking towards 2028. Marco Rubio, who serves as Secretary of State and has emerged as an influential figure in Trump's foreign policy team, could represent an alternative for Republicans seeking a candidate with more conventional conservative credentials.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is another potential contender. Having previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Cruz has continued to build his national profile and could challenge Vance's position if sections of the party seek an alternative.
The midterm results could determine how much room these alternatives have. A strong Republican performance would strengthen the argument that Trump's political model remains electorally viable and could consolidate Vance's position. A substantial defeat, particularly if Democrats capture both chambers of Congress, could encourage Republicans to reconsider whether continuity with Trump is the best strategy for 2028.
Who Will Lead The Democratic Party?
The Democratic Party's succession debate is more fragmented. According to experts, the party is now confronting a choice between a more confrontational progressive approach and a moderate strategy aimed at winning back swing voters.
Newsom has emerged as one of the most visible Democratic critics of Trump. The California Governor has used his national profile, political action committee and campaign appearances to support Democratic candidates beyond his home state. According to reports, his efforts in Southern states could help him build a national profile, while his involvement in California's redistricting battle has positioned him as a prominent figure in the fight against Republican electoral strategies.
Josh Shapiro offers a different political proposition. The Pennsylvania Governor has built his reputation around a relatively moderate governing approach in a politically competitive state. His ability to attract working-class and suburban voters could make him an attractive candidate for Democrats seeking to regain support in the industrial Midwest.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is another potential contender. His ability to win elections in a Republican-leaning state gives him a distinct appeal within a party struggling to expand its geographical reach.
The progressive wing, meanwhile, is represented by figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her support for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has become an important test of whether progressive politics can translate into electoral victories in competitive states.
Former Vice-President Kamala Harris remains part of the conversation. She has returned to the campaign trail and has indicated that she has not ruled out another presidential bid.
The competing ambitions illustrate that the Democratic Party's challenge is not simply to find someone who can defeat a Republican candidate. It must also decide which political direction can unite its moderate, progressive and working-class constituencies.
How The Midterm Results Could Shape The 2028 Presidential Contest
The immediate significance of the November 3 elections lies in the battle for control of Congress. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and roughly one-third of the Senate seats are being contested. Republicans are defending narrow majorities in both chambers.
A Democratic victory in one or both chambers could significantly alter the final two years of Trump's presidency. Control of the House would give Democrats greater authority over congressional investigations, committee proceedings and legislative priorities.
A Democratic-controlled Senate would create additional obstacles for Trump's legislative agenda, particularly over government appointments, judicial nominations and the passage of legislation.
For Democratic presidential hopefuls, such a result would provide an opportunity to claim that the party has successfully mobilised opposition to Trump. Newsom could point to his efforts against Republican redistricting strategies, while Shapiro and Beshear could argue that their moderate approaches helped Democrats regain support in competitive constituencies. AOC, meanwhile, could use progressive victories to strengthen her argument for a sharper economic agenda.
A Republican victory would offer a different political narrative. Trump could present the results as an endorsement of his second-term agenda, strengthening his influence over the party's future leadership. Vance, in particular, would benefit from the argument that the administration's political model remains electorally viable.
The result of the midterm elections could also decide around what issues the 2028 campaign is contested.
If economic dissatisfaction contributes to Republican losses, the next presidential campaign could see Democrats place greater emphasis on affordability, healthcare and income inequality. Immigration will remain another defining issue, with Republicans likely to defend Trump's hardline approach while Democrats attempt to balance border security with immigration reform.
Foreign policy could also become an important dividing line. The Iran conflict, the future of American support for Ukraine and Washington's relationship with Israel have exposed differences within both parties. Potential presidential candidates could use these debates to establish their positions on America's role in the world.