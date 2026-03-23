As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

Carlson, Kelly and others have been publicly taken on Trump and been critical of the power of the Jewish lobby in American politics. Tucker Carlson, told ABC News in an interview earlier that US-Israel strikes on Iran were “absolutely disgusting and evil.” And he repeated in his podcast “It’s hard to say this, but the United States didn’t make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did.” Again in a podcast Carlson said, referring to the Israeli prime minister. "Anyone advocating for conflict with Iran is not an ally of the United States, but an enemy".