Decoding Trump And Netanyahu’s Good Cop, Bad Cop Ploy

It is hard to imagine Israel doing this without getting a green signal from Washington. Considering how much Netanyahu is dependent on the US, the wily prime minister is unlikely to challenge Trump in the middle of a war. Netanyahu has succeeded in dragging the US into a war with Iran, which every other US President had refused, and is unlikely to muck up his chances. He also knows that Israel’s role in US politics is increasingly being questioned and perhaps in future its hold on the White House and the American political establishment will weaken.