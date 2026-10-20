Trump Backs Netanyahu Ahead Of Israel Election, Vance Sticks To US Midterms

Trump backs Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 election, but Vance declines to follow suit.
Vance says he is focused on US midterms, despite having campaigned for Viktor Orbán in Hungary.
Vance’s refusal to endorse Netanyahu comes amid wider Republican debates over Israel and antisemitism.
US Vice President JD Vance has declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, a day after President Donald Trump publicly backed the Israeli leader ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election.
Vance said his focus was on American candidates and the approaching US midterm elections, declining to join Trump in endorsing the Israeli leader. His remarks came as Netanyahu sought another term amid criticism of his government’s record and uncertainty over the election outcome.
“The president has the most influential endorsement in American or international political history,” Vance said during an interview with journalist Mark Halperin for the digital media outlet 2WAY on Monday, October 19.
“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on the midterms,” he said while travelling to North Carolina to campaign for Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley. “So, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”
The Associated Press (AP) reported that Vance’s refusal came at a sensitive time for the US-Israel relationship, with disagreements over Israel policy and antisemitism becoming part of the political debate ahead of the American midterms. Vance has previously campaigned for a foreign leader, travelling to Hungary last spring to support then-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before his party lost the parliamentary election.
Trump Backs Netanyahu Ahead Of Israeli Election
Trump announced his endorsement on Sunday, October 18, in a post on Truth Social. He praised Netanyahu’s leadership and his role in confronting Iran, describing him as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an “even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran”.
In the same post, Trump said Netanyahu had been “Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel, itself”.
According to Reuters, opinion polls suggested that Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition could lose its parliamentary majority in the October 27 election, although opposition parties might also struggle to form a government.
Trump’s support was not guaranteed to improve Netanyahu’s electoral prospects. Reuters reported that Israeli public opinion towards Trump had shifted amid disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over Iran, while analysts said the endorsement might help Netanyahu retain some wavering supporters without necessarily attracting wider support.
Vance did not criticise Trump’s decision. Instead, he made clear that he would not offer his own endorsement.
According to Reuters, Vance said: “I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.” The clarification established that he was declining to take a position on Netanyahu’s re-election rather than explicitly campaigning against him.
Vance Previously Campaigned For Viktor Orbán
Vance’s refusal to endorse Netanyahu contrasts with his involvement in Hungary’s election campaign earlier this year.
In April, Vance travelled to Budapest to support Orbán, whose party subsequently lost the parliamentary election. According to Reuters, Vance had publicly endorsed the Hungarian leader before the vote, making his decision not to intervene in Israel’s election a notable contrast.
Vance did not explain why he was willing to support Orbán but declined to endorse Netanyahu, saying only that his focus was on American candidates and the US midterms.
His appearance in North Carolina on Monday formed part of that domestic campaign effort. Whatley, the Republican Senate nominee, was seeking support ahead of the midterm elections, in which control of Congress will be contested.
Vance’s remarks did not suggest that he opposed Trump’s endorsement or intended to change the administration’s policy towards Israel. He drew a distinction between Trump’s decision to support Netanyahu and his own stated preference to concentrate on US electoral contests.
Republican Debate Over Israel And Antisemitism
Vance’s remarks come as Republicans face internal disagreements over Israel and scrutiny of their responses to antisemitism. The debate has become more prominent ahead of the US midterms, with Republicans criticising Democratic candidates over their positions on Israel while facing questions about divisions within their own party.
AP reported that Vance has faced scepticism from some Jewish Republicans about his commitment to Jewish Americans and the US-Israel relationship. Last month, he spoke privately to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, where he reportedly left a positive impression while stopping short of disavowing conservative podcast host Tucker Carlson.
The meeting came amid questions from some Jewish Republicans about Vance’s position on Israel and his response to antisemitism within conservative politics.
Vance has also criticised some Israeli officials over their approach to the conflict with Iran. In June, he criticised members of the Israeli government for opposing Trump’s efforts to resolve the war. In July, he accused elements of the Israeli government of attempting to influence American public opinion to prolong the conflict.
“There are some people within their system that we know beyond a shadow of a doubt are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely,” Vance said during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Vance did not link his refusal to endorse Netanyahu to his earlier disagreements with Israeli officials. Asked about the election on Monday, he maintained that his focus remained on American candidates ahead of the US midterms.