The US Department of Homeland Security has directed federal civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek products from their IT systems and stop procuring the company’s AI tools and related services.
US authorities have raised concerns about possible data exposure, security vulnerabilities and risks linked to the use of Chinese-developed AI, although the cited risks do not establish that DeepSeek has transferred government data.
The directive adds to earlier restrictions on DeepSeek across US government bodies and some states, amid growing competition between Washington and Beijing in artificial intelligence.
The United States has ordered federal civilian agencies to remove Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek’s products from their information technology systems, citing concerns that the tools could expose sensitive government data to China. The directive, issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), also bars civilian agencies from procuring DeepSeek products and third-party services built using the company’s AI models. The order was made public on October 19.
The move reflects Washington’s growing scrutiny of Chinese technology on national security grounds, as the US and China compete for leadership in artificial intelligence. The restrictions apply to federal civilian government systems and procurement, rather than imposing a blanket ban on DeepSeek for private businesses or individual users across the country.
Security Concerns Drive DeepSeek Restrictions
In its notice, the DHS said DeepSeek’s models presented “multiple threat vectors”, warning that their use by government employees or contractors could result in the transfer of sensitive information to the People’s Republic of China. The department also said the technology could potentially generate actionable intelligence about US individuals or government agencies, and raised concerns that the models could contain malware or other security vulnerabilities. These are risks cited by US authorities, rather than publicly established findings that DeepSeek has transferred government data or deliberately embedded malware.
The order covers products developed by Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co. and its affiliated entities, as well as third-party products and services built using DeepSeek implementations. It was issued under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018, following a review of a recommendation from the Federal Acquisition Security Council and related evidence. The DHS has also directed agencies to monitor traffic entering and leaving government websites for signs of potential compromise linked to the technology.
US Agencies Expand Crackdown On Chinese Technology
The latest directive follows earlier restrictions on DeepSeek across parts of the US government. The Department of Commerce and the US Navy had previously barred the use of the Chinese AI tool on government devices, while several states, including New York, Tennessee and Virginia, have taken similar steps. The restrictions reflect concerns about data security, foreign access to sensitive information and the risks associated with using technology developed by companies operating under Chinese jurisdiction.
DeepSeek attracted international attention in January 2025 after releasing AI models that challenged assumptions about the cost and computing resources needed to develop competitive systems. Its rapid progress intensified competition among Chinese and US technology companies, while prompting questions in Washington about the security implications of wider adoption of Chinese-developed AI.
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation has also evaluated DeepSeek models, identifying security shortcomings and other concerns in a report published in September 2025. The latest restrictions add to a broader US effort to limit the use of technologies it considers potential national security risks.