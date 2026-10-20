Security Concerns Drive DeepSeek Restrictions

In its notice, the DHS said DeepSeek’s models presented “multiple threat vectors”, warning that their use by government employees or contractors could result in the transfer of sensitive information to the People’s Republic of China. The department also said the technology could potentially generate actionable intelligence about US individuals or government agencies, and raised concerns that the models could contain malware or other security vulnerabilities. These are risks cited by US authorities, rather than publicly established findings that DeepSeek has transferred government data or deliberately embedded malware.